Porto

Mediterranean Seafood Restaurant

780 Boylston Street

Popular Items

Farm Greens Salad$14.00
radish, celery, scallions, mint, parmesan + lemon vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
gorgonzola crea, orange, walnuts + mustard vinaigrette
Cauliflower Agrodolce$14.00
pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy
Pan Seared Scallops$40.00
vignarola, artichoke cream, green garlic pureé, rhubarb relish
Lamb Chops$42.00
rosemary salsa verde, crispy potatoes, ricotta salata*
Pulpo a la Plancha$18.00
crispy potatoes, smoked tomato puree, garlic aioli, cilantro, lemon
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
calabrian chili sauce, garlic yogurt + toasted almonds
Roman Style Crispy Artichoke$14.00
mint+basil salsa verde, pecorino
Porto Burger$20.00
lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion + aioli
Half Roasted Chicken$38.00
thyme+mayor lemon marinated chicken, seared spinach+fava beans, grilled onions, croutons, green olives
Location

Boston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Jugos

Jugos Juice Jugueria Juice Bar Batidos Smoothies

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

We offer the most famous and unique Yunnan Rice noodle and Japanese Ramen.

Select Oyster Bar

a unique take on local seafood

Sorellina

Elevated, Regional Italian

