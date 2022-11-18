Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Union Park Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

244 Newbury Street

Boston, MA 02116

The Standard
Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks!

Snacks

GREAT SNACKS!
Mozzarella Sticks!

Mozzarella Sticks!

$10.00+

A classic pizza shop snack! Served with a chilled cup of our homemade sauce for dunking.

Garlic Parm & Herb Dough Puffs

Garlic Parm & Herb Dough Puffs

$9.00

Our pizza dough fried and tossed in a garlic and herb dust and served with our tomato sauce.

Sweet Dough Puffs

$9.00

Our pizza dough, golden fried and tossed in cinnamon-sugar. Served with a sweet ricotta dipping sauce.

Fries!

$8.00

Beach Fries! These are battered and seasoned, fried super crispy golden. Try our homemade cheese sauce or ranch, or both or ALL THE SAUCES!!

Wings

Wings

$14.00

10 Bell and Evans wings, roasted in our brick oven and fried to crispy perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce or served plain, with your choice of homemade dipping sauce.

Tenders

Tenders

$14.00

Bell and Evans humane chicken tenders fried to crispy goodness! Buffalo or plain, and don't forget to choose a house sauce for dipping too!

Chicken Finger Dinner

Chicken Finger Dinner

$16.00

Five pieces of Bell & Evans chicken tenders served with fries and ketchup. Choose your included sauce, add additional sauces in the sides section.

Salads

Fresh salads featuring locally sourced lettuce and veggies and homemade dressings.
Shop Salad

Shop Salad

$12.00

Little leaf lettuce (Devens, MA) with organic cucumber slices, baby tomatoes and rainbow carrots.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Little leaf lettuce (Devens, MA), with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives and served with creamy greek dressing.

10" SMALL INDIVIDUAL Pizzas

A 10" Individaul version of our pizza!
SM Standard

SM Standard

$13.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs.

SM Pepperoni Pizza

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped off with thinly sliced Moody's Pepperoni.

SM Buffalo Chicken

SM Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Garlic-infused olive oil with oven-roasted free-range chicken and spicy buffalo sauce, topped with our cheese blend and finished with homemade ranch.

SM Mags Supreme Pizza

SM Mags Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Garlic-infused garlic oil, homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach. Loaded with Moody's Pepperoni and Sausage!

Veggie Supreme Pizza

Veggie Supreme Pizza

$14.00

Garlic-infused garlic oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach.

The Neighborhood with Sausage

The Neighborhood with Sausage

$15.00

Garlic-infused olive oil with our homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with creamy ricotta, organic caramelized onions, organic mushroom and house cured fennel sausage.

The Neighborhood Veg

The Neighborhood Veg

$14.00

Homemade tomato sauce, our premium cheese blend, organic mushrooms and caramelized onions and creamy ricotta. Finished with fresh herbs.

The Meatball

The Meatball

$14.00

Tomato sauce, ricotta, aged mozzarella and parmesan, homemade meatballs, basil chiffonade, fresh herbs

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$15.00

Our Standard Cheese topped with house-made crumbled sausage, Moody's Pepperoni, Homemade Meatballs, local smoky confit bacon from NH topped with aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.

The Margherita

The Margherita

$14.00

Garlic Infused Oil, homemade red sauce, fior di latte, parmesan, fresh basil, sea salt

Sweet and Spicy Bacon

Sweet and Spicy Bacon

$14.00

Our homemade tomato sauce with fresh pineapple chunks and sliced fresh jalapeños, topped off with smoky confit bacon from North Country Smokehouse in NH, mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

BBQ sauce, Free-Range Chicken, Fresh Pineapple, VT Goat cheese, Organic red onions, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herb Blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Oven-Roasted Free-Ranch Chicken and local smoky confit bacon with sliced baby tomatoes and organic red onions, topped with mozzarella and parmesan and finished with our homemade ranch drizzle.

Pesto Pie with Chicken

Pesto Pie with Chicken

$14.00

Delicious basil pesto topped with baby heirloom tomatoes, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs.

Pesto Veg

Pesto Veg

$14.00

Delicious basil pesto with sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and organic red onions topped with mozzarella, parmesan and organic herb mix.

Quatro

Quatro

$13.00

Garlic infused oil, aged mozzarella, parmesan, creamy ricotta and vermont goat cheese topped with fresh herbs.

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$11.00

Keeping it simple with light tomato sauce, mozzarella, no herbs and cut into 12 mini-slices.

16" LARGE HOT Pizzas

A 10" Individaul version of our pizza!
The Standard

The Standard

$18.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped off with thinly sliced Moody's Pepperoni.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Garlic-infused olive oil with oven-roasted free-range chicken and spicy buffalo sauce, topped with our cheese blend and finished with homemade ranch.

Mags Supreme Pizza

Mags Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Garlic-infused garlic oil, homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach. Loaded with Moody's Pepperoni and Sausage!

Veggie Supreme Pizza

Veggie Supreme Pizza

$24.00

Garlic-infused garlic oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach.

The Neighborhood with Sausage

The Neighborhood with Sausage

$26.00

Garlic-infused olive oil with our homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with creamy ricotta, organic caramelized onions, organic mushroom and house cured fennel sausage.

The Neighborhood Veg

The Neighborhood Veg

$24.00

Homemade tomato sauce, our premium cheese blend, organic mushrooms and caramelized onions and creamy ricotta. Finished with fresh herbs.

The Meatball

The Meatball

$26.00

Tomato sauce, ricotta, aged mozzarella and parmesan, homemade meatballs, basil chiffonade, fresh herbs

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$28.00

Our Standard Cheese topped with house-made crumbled sausage, Moody's Pepperoni, Homemade Meatballs, local smoky confit bacon from NH topped with aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.

The Margherita

The Margherita

$24.00

Garlic Infused Oil, homemade red sauce, fior di latte, parmesan, fresh basil, sea salt

Sweet and Spicy Bacon

Sweet and Spicy Bacon

$26.00

Our homemade tomato sauce with fresh pineapple chunks and sliced fresh jalapeños, topped off with smoky confit bacon from North Country Smokehouse in NH, mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$26.00

BBQ sauce, Free-Range Chicken, Fresh Pineapple, VT Goat cheese, Organic red onions, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herb Blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.00

Oven-Roasted Free-Ranch Chicken and local smoky confit bacon with sliced baby tomatoes and organic red onions, topped with mozzarella and parmesan and finished with our homemade ranch drizzle.

Pesto Pie with Chicken

Pesto Pie with Chicken

$26.00

Delicious basil pesto topped with baby heirloom tomatoes, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs.

Pesto Veg

Pesto Veg

$24.00

Delicious basil pesto with sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and organic red onions topped with mozzarella, parmesan and organic herb mix.

Quatro

Quatro

$26.00

Garlic infused oil, aged mozzarella, parmesan, creamy ricotta and vermont goat cheese topped with fresh herbs.

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$16.00

Keeping it simple with light tomato sauce, mozzarella, no herbs and cut into 12 mini-slices.

Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Pizza

Pick 2 of our delicious pizzas! Please specify any complicated instructions in the special request box

10" HOT Gluten Free Pizzas

We use crusts from our friend Nancy at Peace of Mind Baking. Each dough is made with care, and contains no wheat, soy, eggs, nuts, or dairy.
GF The Standard

GF The Standard

$15.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs.

GF Pepperoni

GF Pepperoni

$19.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped off with thinly sliced Moody's Pepperoni.

GF Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Garlic-infused olive oil with oven-roasted free-range chicken and spicy buffalo sauce, topped with our cheese blend and finished with homemade ranch.

GF The Mags Supreme

GF The Mags Supreme

$22.00

Garlic-infused garlic oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach. Loaded with Moody's Pepperoni and Sausage!

GF Meat Lovers-No MB

GF Meat Lovers-No MB

$22.00

Our Standard Cheese topped with house-made crumbled sausage, Moody's Pepperoni, local smoky confit bacon from NH topped with aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.

GF The Neighborhood Veg

$17.00

Garlic-infused garlic oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with organic caramelized onions and Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend.

GF The Neighborhood with Sausage

$20.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with creamy ricotta, organic caramelized onions and Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend.

GF Veggie Supreme

$17.00

Garlic-infused garlic oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach.

GF Veggie Pesto Pie

$17.00

Delicious basil pesto with sliced baby heirloom tomatoes topped with mozzarella, parmesan and organic herb mix.

GF Chicken Pesto Pie

GF Chicken Pesto Pie

$20.00

Delicious basil pesto topped with baby heirloom tomatoes, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs.

GF Margherita

$17.00

GF BBQ Chicken

$20.00

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00
GF Sweet and Spicy Bacon

GF Sweet and Spicy Bacon

$19.00

Our homemade tomato sauce with fresh pineapple chunks and sliced fresh jalapeños, topped off with smoky confit bacon from North Country Smokehouse in NH, mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.

GF Quatro

$17.00

GF Kid's Pizza

$13.00

Keeping it simple with light tomato sauce, mozzarella, no herbs and cut into 12 mini-slices.

16" VioLife Dairy-Free Pizzas

The same great Union Park Pizzas featuring Violife coconut-based dairy-free cheese.