Union Park Pizza
No reviews yet
244 Newbury Street
Boston, MA 02116
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Snacks
Mozzarella Sticks!
A classic pizza shop snack! Served with a chilled cup of our homemade sauce for dunking.
Garlic Parm & Herb Dough Puffs
Our pizza dough fried and tossed in a garlic and herb dust and served with our tomato sauce.
Sweet Dough Puffs
Our pizza dough, golden fried and tossed in cinnamon-sugar. Served with a sweet ricotta dipping sauce.
Fries!
Beach Fries! These are battered and seasoned, fried super crispy golden. Try our homemade cheese sauce or ranch, or both or ALL THE SAUCES!!
Wings
10 Bell and Evans wings, roasted in our brick oven and fried to crispy perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce or served plain, with your choice of homemade dipping sauce.
Tenders
Bell and Evans humane chicken tenders fried to crispy goodness! Buffalo or plain, and don't forget to choose a house sauce for dipping too!
Chicken Finger Dinner
Five pieces of Bell & Evans chicken tenders served with fries and ketchup. Choose your included sauce, add additional sauces in the sides section.
Salads
10" SMALL INDIVIDUAL Pizzas
SM Standard
Garlic-infused olive oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs.
SM Pepperoni Pizza
Garlic-infused olive oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped off with thinly sliced Moody's Pepperoni.
SM Buffalo Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil with oven-roasted free-range chicken and spicy buffalo sauce, topped with our cheese blend and finished with homemade ranch.
SM Mags Supreme Pizza
Garlic-infused garlic oil, homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach. Loaded with Moody's Pepperoni and Sausage!
Veggie Supreme Pizza
Garlic-infused garlic oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach.
The Neighborhood with Sausage
Garlic-infused olive oil with our homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with creamy ricotta, organic caramelized onions, organic mushroom and house cured fennel sausage.
The Neighborhood Veg
Homemade tomato sauce, our premium cheese blend, organic mushrooms and caramelized onions and creamy ricotta. Finished with fresh herbs.
The Meatball
Tomato sauce, ricotta, aged mozzarella and parmesan, homemade meatballs, basil chiffonade, fresh herbs
Meat Lovers
Our Standard Cheese topped with house-made crumbled sausage, Moody's Pepperoni, Homemade Meatballs, local smoky confit bacon from NH topped with aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.
The Margherita
Garlic Infused Oil, homemade red sauce, fior di latte, parmesan, fresh basil, sea salt
Sweet and Spicy Bacon
Our homemade tomato sauce with fresh pineapple chunks and sliced fresh jalapeños, topped off with smoky confit bacon from North Country Smokehouse in NH, mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, Free-Range Chicken, Fresh Pineapple, VT Goat cheese, Organic red onions, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herb Blend
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Oven-Roasted Free-Ranch Chicken and local smoky confit bacon with sliced baby tomatoes and organic red onions, topped with mozzarella and parmesan and finished with our homemade ranch drizzle.
Pesto Pie with Chicken
Delicious basil pesto topped with baby heirloom tomatoes, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs.
Pesto Veg
Delicious basil pesto with sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and organic red onions topped with mozzarella, parmesan and organic herb mix.
Quatro
Garlic infused oil, aged mozzarella, parmesan, creamy ricotta and vermont goat cheese topped with fresh herbs.
Kid's Pizza
Keeping it simple with light tomato sauce, mozzarella, no herbs and cut into 12 mini-slices.
16" LARGE HOT Pizzas
The Standard
Garlic-infused olive oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs.
Pepperoni Pizza
Garlic-infused olive oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped off with thinly sliced Moody's Pepperoni.
Buffalo Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil with oven-roasted free-range chicken and spicy buffalo sauce, topped with our cheese blend and finished with homemade ranch.
Mags Supreme Pizza
Garlic-infused garlic oil, homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach. Loaded with Moody's Pepperoni and Sausage!
Veggie Supreme Pizza
Garlic-infused garlic oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach.
The Neighborhood with Sausage
Garlic-infused olive oil with our homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with creamy ricotta, organic caramelized onions, organic mushroom and house cured fennel sausage.
The Neighborhood Veg
Homemade tomato sauce, our premium cheese blend, organic mushrooms and caramelized onions and creamy ricotta. Finished with fresh herbs.
The Meatball
Tomato sauce, ricotta, aged mozzarella and parmesan, homemade meatballs, basil chiffonade, fresh herbs
Meat Lovers
Our Standard Cheese topped with house-made crumbled sausage, Moody's Pepperoni, Homemade Meatballs, local smoky confit bacon from NH topped with aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.
The Margherita
Garlic Infused Oil, homemade red sauce, fior di latte, parmesan, fresh basil, sea salt
Sweet and Spicy Bacon
Our homemade tomato sauce with fresh pineapple chunks and sliced fresh jalapeños, topped off with smoky confit bacon from North Country Smokehouse in NH, mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, Free-Range Chicken, Fresh Pineapple, VT Goat cheese, Organic red onions, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herb Blend
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Oven-Roasted Free-Ranch Chicken and local smoky confit bacon with sliced baby tomatoes and organic red onions, topped with mozzarella and parmesan and finished with our homemade ranch drizzle.
Pesto Pie with Chicken
Delicious basil pesto topped with baby heirloom tomatoes, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs.
Pesto Veg
Delicious basil pesto with sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and organic red onions topped with mozzarella, parmesan and organic herb mix.
Quatro
Garlic infused oil, aged mozzarella, parmesan, creamy ricotta and vermont goat cheese topped with fresh herbs.
Kid's Pizza
Keeping it simple with light tomato sauce, mozzarella, no herbs and cut into 12 mini-slices.
Half & Half Pizza
Pick 2 of our delicious pizzas! Please specify any complicated instructions in the special request box
10" HOT Gluten Free Pizzas
GF The Standard
Garlic-infused olive oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs.
GF Pepperoni
Garlic-infused olive oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped off with thinly sliced Moody's Pepperoni.
GF Buffalo Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil with oven-roasted free-range chicken and spicy buffalo sauce, topped with our cheese blend and finished with homemade ranch.
GF The Mags Supreme
Garlic-infused garlic oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach. Loaded with Moody's Pepperoni and Sausage!
GF Meat Lovers-No MB
Our Standard Cheese topped with house-made crumbled sausage, Moody's Pepperoni, local smoky confit bacon from NH topped with aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.
GF The Neighborhood Veg
Garlic-infused garlic oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with organic caramelized onions and Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend.
GF The Neighborhood with Sausage
Garlic-infused olive oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with creamy ricotta, organic caramelized onions and Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend.
GF Veggie Supreme
Garlic-infused garlic oil, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped with Mycotera Farm's organic mushroom blend, sliced organic red onions, sliced organic bell peppers, kalamata olives and organic baby spinach.
GF Veggie Pesto Pie
Delicious basil pesto with sliced baby heirloom tomatoes topped with mozzarella, parmesan and organic herb mix.
GF Chicken Pesto Pie
Delicious basil pesto topped with baby heirloom tomatoes, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs.
GF Margherita
GF BBQ Chicken
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch
GF Sweet and Spicy Bacon
Our homemade tomato sauce with fresh pineapple chunks and sliced fresh jalapeños, topped off with smoky confit bacon from North Country Smokehouse in NH, mozzarella, parmesan and herbs.
GF Quatro
GF Kid's Pizza
Keeping it simple with light tomato sauce, mozzarella, no herbs and cut into 12 mini-slices.