Portofino's Italian Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd • $$

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)

Popular Items

LARGE MEAT LOVE$25.95
Peperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs
12 BUFFALO WINGS$14.75
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB$10.50
Fried chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella
LARGE SALAD$6.00
romaine lettuce, carrots , onions , green olive , cucumber , tomatoes
LARGE SUPREME$24.95
Peperoni , onions , mushrooms , sausage , green peppers
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.50
SMALL CHEESE 12"$11.75
GARLIC BREAD W CHEESE$4.95
LARGE CHEESE 16"$15.50
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
