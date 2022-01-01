Go
PIZZA

187 Elm Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)

Popular Items

Gnocchi$25.00
braised beef short rib | red wine sauce | parmesan crema
Pane$3.50
rosemary & smoked sea salt bread | extra virgin olive oil
Rigatoni$22.00
wild mushroom | garlic cream | white truffle oil | paprika breadcrumb | parmesan
Bolognese$26.40
rigatoni | ragu bolognese | veal | beef | pork | parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
spaghetti | crispy chicken milanese | garlicky pomodoro | white wine | mozzarella | oregano | parmesan
Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
calabrese salumi | mozzarella | basil | parmesan
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine | white anchovy | parmesan | lemon & anchovy vinaigrette | herb croutons
Arancini$12.00
crispy arborio rice | lemon | oregano | spicy sweet & sour tomato sauce
Margherita Pizza$20.00
mozzarella | parmesan | extra virgin olive oil | basil | sea salt
Bibb Salad$14.00
bibb lettuce | balsamic vinaigrette | pomegranate | feta cheese | red onion | candied walnut
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

187 Elm Street

Somerville MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
