Post Oak BBQ

Come in and enjoy the best Texas barbecue in Colorado!

4000 Tennyson Street

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts$6.00
Brussel Sprout halves flash fried until crispy and topped with our spicy bbq aioli
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Mashed Potatoes the way mom used to make them topped with homemade brisket gravy
USDA Prime Angus Brisket$24.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Piled high with 1/3 pound of Brisket and your choice of toppings. Try it Texas or Carolina Style...you can't go wrong
Pulled Pork$22.00
Ultra tender and expertly smoked pulled pork dressed with our house pork rub and Carolina pork sauce. Carolina mustard-based bbq sauce available upon request
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Piled high with 1/3 pound of juicy Pulled Pork and your choice of toppings. Try it Texas or Carolina Style...you can't go wrong
Jalapeno Bacon Mac N Cheese
Our signature side! We combine de-seeded jalapenos with smoked bacon and take Mac & Cheese where it hasn't been before
10 Wings$19.00
A 10 count of our award-winning smoked wings. Smoked to perfection and flash fried to crisp them up, try them with our dry rub or our signature wing sauce
Fresh Cut Fries$6.00
Our fresh cut fries deep fried in prime brisket fat. The way they used to be!
Ribs
Our St. Louis cut spare ribs are to die for! Fall off the bone tender with the perfect Texas bark - everything you want in the best rib in Denver!
Location

4000 Tennyson Street

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
