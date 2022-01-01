Go
Queso's Burlington

Queso's has something for everybody. So whether you're craving a dish topped with Cotija, Queso Oaxaca, Queso Fresco, or warm cheese sauce, we have queso dishes for you to further explore and the classic queso dishes you already love.

321 N Roosevelt Ave

Popular Items

Large Queso Dip$8.00
Deluxe Burrito$16.00
Stuffed flour tortilla, grilled chicken, grilled steak, grilled shrimp, covered with queso sauce. Served refried beans & mexican rice
Small Queso Dip$5.00
Classic Fajitas (Dinner)$15.00
Sautéed bell pepper, onions, tomato. Served with homemade style corn tortilla, refried pinto beans, mexican rice & house salad
Large House Salsa (Chips)$4.00
Grilled Chicken Street Taco$4.50
Arroz con Pollo (ACP)$14.00
Bed of mexican rice, chicken & queso sauce
Chimichanga$12.00
Deep fried flour tortilla covered with queso sauce. Served with refried beans, mexican rice & house salad
Grilled Steak Street Taco$4.50
Flour Chips$3.00
Location

321 N Roosevelt Ave

Burlington IA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
