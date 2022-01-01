Go
RA Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1344 main Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (1316 reviews)

Popular Items

Bistro Wrap$11.00
Your choice of grilled Chicken, Steak or Pork
Tomato, red onion and jack and cheddar cheese with garlic parmesan dressing.
Tuscan Chicken$18.50
Chargrilled chicken breast with spinach, goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes, basil butter sauce, & choice of side.
ADD ON SIDE SALAD$2.00
Beyond Burger$12.25
Total plant based meatless patty, chargrilled topped with vegan cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms with lettuce and tomato.
Fish N' Chips$12.50
Beer battered cod, flash fried, & served with house fries, malt vinegar & remoulade sauce
{RA} House Burger$13.50
Huge patty blended with Certified Angus Beef, chopped sirloin, Andouille sausage, & bacon topped with choice of cheese, & served with pickle, lettuce, onion & tomato.
Bistro Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped bacon, Colby-jack cheese, carrots, hard boiled eggs & garlic croutons.
Bistro Burger$11.00
Chargrilled Angus beef topped with pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato & American cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$18.50
Tomato cream sauce topped with of breaded chicken, marinara & melted mozzarella with choice of pasta.
Buffalo Wings$12.50
Traditional bone-in chicken wings, both drumettes and flats, tossed in choice of medium buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, or garlic parmesan sauce served with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1344 main Street

Lynchburg VA

Sunday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Monday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Friday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Lynchburg's Livingroom

Now offering curbside and delivery!
OUR FOOD IS FOCUSED ON WHAT TASTES GREAT WITH BEER AND FRIENDS – THINK: RAW OYSTERS, HOUSE-MADE FRIES, GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICHES, SHAREABLE APPS AND FRESH BAKED COOKIES – ALL MADE IN-HOUSE. Our 40 draft brews are sourced to be as local as possible. Fill up one of our growlers start L-I-V-I-N.

Hello, we are the Noyes', we purchased the business in December of 2019. We moved to the Lynchburg area in 2004 and raised 3 of our 4 children in the Forest area . In 2015 we moved to the Atlanta GA area for a job promotion and missed our family and VA right away, so after 4 years we made the decision to come home to Lynchburg VA to be with our children and grandchildren and run our own business. We are restaurant industry veterans, Traci and I met as teenagers in the restaurant we worked in and now (38 years later) we get the opportunity to relive that everyday together, so you could say we've come full circle!
We decided to keep the name "Georgia's" because of what Georgia Stern stood for, valuing and knowing each customer, the old fashion way. We aren't fancy or cutting edge but we are dedicated to serving the best tasting traditional sandwiches and salads in a quick and friendly manner. We want you to feel welcomed, valued and cared for, just like family.

