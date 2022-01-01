Go
Ramen Head was created out of the desire to have the very best Ramen and street eats around.
Ramen Head combines locally sourced ingredients with diverse knowledge and unending passion to create new and creative flavor combinations among the diverse territories of asian cuisine.
Ramen Head is a hip modern restaurant with a casual ambiance where one can come to eat, socialize, and experience food that will make you crave for more!
PHONE
(469)314-1657
LOCATION
112 N San Jacinto
Rockwall, Texas 75087

HOURS
Wed-Saturday 12:00a-8:00p
Sun closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Brunch Coming soon
Ramen & Asian Street Eats. Food for your soul!

Popular Items

Miso Not$12.00
Miso broth layered with thin ramen noodles, half of a house marinated (free range) egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, nori (seaweed), naruto (fish cake), and topped off with our 20 hour braised chasu (pork belly). Choose your spice level: Mild, Medium, Face melting or Shinda (you're dead)!
Miso Hot Ramen$12.00
Our signature spicy miso broth flavored with our house made chili habanero layered with thin ramen noodles, half house marinated (free range) egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, nori (seaweed), naruto (fish cake), and topped off with our 20 hour braised chasu (pork belly).
Wontonamen Special$12.00
We start with a special silky blended tonkotsu broth made just for this bowl. Topped with your choice of steamed chicken, pork, or vegetable wonton topped with a special drizzle of our RH dark sauce.
Black Garlic Ramen$12.00
This bowl is out of this world. With a flavor profile of charred, nutty, and earthiness it can be considered garlic’s umami-packed shadow! Black garlic oils mixed with our signature ramen tonkotsu broth, layered with thin ramen noodles, half of a house marinated (free range) egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, nori (seaweed), naruto (fish cake), and topped off with our 20 hour braised chasu (pork belly).
Chicken Katsu Bowl$10.00
A deliciously crispy bowl with chicken that is Japanese panko breaded and deep fried to absolute perfection! Plated on a cloud of fluffy seasoned jasmine rice, and topped with our signature RH sauces, furikake, shichimi togorashi (Spicy Japanese pepper), half of a house marinated seasoned (free range) egg, pickled onions, roasted miso corn and scallions.
Crispy Pork & Bun$8.00
Two soft pillowy steam bun stuffed with our crispy katsu style chasu, spring mix, house made pickled onions, and a drizzle of our signature RH sauces.
Signature Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
This RH Signature Tonkotsu broth has a higher density, full bodied flavors, and is silky smooth. This bowl is layered with thin ramen noodles, a whole portion of house marinated (free range) egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, nori (seaweed), naruto (fish cake), and finally topped off with our 20 hour braised chasu (pork belly).
Pork & Bun$7.00
Two soft pillowy steam bun stuffed with our traditional braised chasu, spring mix, house made pickled onions, and a drizzle of our signature RH sauces.
Gyoza$7.00
Pork Or Vegetable stuffed gyoza Lightly fried and topped with scallions and our Signature RH sauces.
Edamame$5.00
Steamed Edamame finished with your choice of: Sesame & Sea salt, Spicy Garlic, or Creamy Parmesan Truffle.
Reservations
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

112 N San Jacinto

ROCKWALL TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
