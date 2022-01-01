Go
Toast

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

Ramsi's Cafe on the World started as a quaint little hole in the wall serving Global Comfort Food in the eclectic Highlands neighborhood. The place has grown over the past 25 years. With over 100 dishes from around the world, we cook for everyone's palate. Half the menu is vegetarian, 30 percent vegan. We have gluten free options. We serve ribs, lamb, Kentucky grown Bison and several varieties of seafood. And our Sunday brunch: a feast-ival! Everything is made in-house. The restaurant is casual, by design. Make yourself at home. We can't wait to serve you!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1293 Bardstown Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)

Popular Items

Foccacia, The Original
Our own Italian flatbread, spiked with herbs and extra virgin olive oil, topped with pesto, tomatoes, feta and parmesan cheeses. Available vegan, available GF
Egyptian Kitchen (Kusheri)$14.00
Traditional dish of Egypt: ditalini, lentils, chickpeas, toasted angel hair, Basmati rice, fried onions. Fiery harissa on the side.
Vegan.
Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles$17.00
Crispy tofu, snow peas, carrots, green onions, rice noodles, peanut-ginger sauce. GF, vegetarian.
Substitute tofu for chicken or shrimp.
Old World Salad
Roasted vegetables, warm goat cheese, mixed organic greens, with olive tapenade croutons and white wine dijon vinaigrette. Vegetarian
Vegan Bayou Burger$15.75
Char-grilled vegan burger, jakarta rings, creole remoulade, and vegan cheese.
House Fries$3.50
Punjabi Samosa$8.25
Indian dumplings with potatoes, peas and traditional spices. With tamarind sauce and chutney. Vegan
Quesadillas$11.00
Spinach tortilla, colby jack cheese, tomatoes, cilantro, scallions. Served with salsa and sour cream
Cubean Burrito$16.50
Cuban black beans and Colby Jack cheese in flour tortilla. With Chipotle con Queso, sour cream, house tortilla chips and tomato cilantro salsa. Vegetarian.
Tortellini Graciella$19.00
Cheese tortellini, broccoli, mushrooms and tomatoes in pesto cream sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1293 Bardstown Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Fat Lamb

No reviews yet

Creative, upscale comfort food and craft cocktails in Louisville, KY

Gogi 1055

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wiggle Room

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston