Go
Toast

Rebellion Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100 • $$

Avg 5 (74 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Cheese$18.00
12" Cheese$11.00
Ranch$0.50
16" Spicy Honey Pepperoni$22.00
16" Meaty$22.00
Caesar$9.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing Crouton, Parmigiano-Reggiano
SD Hot Honey$0.50
(6) Wings Buffalo$11.00
6 wings tossed in Buffalo sauce with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Garlic Knots$7.00
12 bite sized knots tossed in garlic butter served with marinara
12" Spicy Honey Pepperoni$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100

Henderson NV

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Barrel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HUMMUS

No reviews yet

Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.
Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.

Munch Box

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Board & Graze Cheeseboard Boutique

No reviews yet

Custom Cheese and Charcuterie Board Boutique. Custom orders, grab & go, gifts & wine. Opens February 9, 2022

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston