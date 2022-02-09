Rebellion Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100
Henderson NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Red Barrel
Come in and enjoy!
HUMMUS
Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.
Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.
Munch Box
Come in and enjoy!
Board & Graze Cheeseboard Boutique
Custom Cheese and Charcuterie Board Boutique. Custom orders, grab & go, gifts & wine. Opens February 9, 2022