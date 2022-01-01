THE RED HEN TAPHOUSE

Rustica Eatery & Tavern

Rustica is located in downtown Moorhead, MN. We boast a cozy neighborhood atmosphere in the historic 1898 Kassenborg Block building, just east of the Main Avenue bridge.

The Eatery features a rustic ambiance with exposed brick creating a warm, comfortable dining experience. Executive Chef Micah Leitel is dedicated to offering high quality, seasonally focused products and executes the diverse menu based on traditional American fare with European influences.

