THE RED HEN TAPHOUSE
Your Favorite Part of The Day Awaits
1710 Center Ave W #136
Popular Items
Location
1710 Center Ave W #136
Dilworth MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sol Ave. Kitchen
Nomo Fresh - Happy Food
Rustica Eatery & Tavern
Rustica is located in downtown Moorhead, MN. We boast a cozy neighborhood atmosphere in the historic 1898 Kassenborg Block building, just east of the Main Avenue bridge.
The Eatery features a rustic ambiance with exposed brick creating a warm, comfortable dining experience. Executive Chef Micah Leitel is dedicated to offering high quality, seasonally focused products and executes the diverse menu based on traditional American fare with European influences.
Blackbirdwoodfire
Come in and enjoy!
Boiler Room
Come in and enjoy!