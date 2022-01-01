Go
Reveler's Hour

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • TAPAS

1775 Columbia Road Northwest • $$

Avg 5 (1222 reviews)

Popular Items

tagliatelle bolognese$26.00
parmesan and nutmeg breadcrumbs
(bolognese contains both beef and pork)
bucatini mollicata$27.00
cantabrian anchovies, tomato, olive oil, chili flake and garlic breadcrumbs
grilled octopus$17.00
mustard aioli, gold potatoes and pickled fingers peppers
lumache$28.00
duck leg + marsala ragu, root vegetables and espelette breadcrumbs
short rib peposo ravioli$27.00
red wine, braised celery and black pepper breadcrumbs
garlic knots$10.00
campanelle$26.00
wood roasted mushrooms, white wine, cream and rosemary breadcrumbs
eggplant parmesan arancini$14.00
eggplant parmesan arancini with smoked mozzarella
wood roasted brussels sprouts alla romana$15.00
anchovy + aronia vinegar dressing, chili and parsley
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Location

1775 Columbia Road Northwest

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
