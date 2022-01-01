Go
Toast

Rick's Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

852 Roosevelt Trail • $$

Avg 3.8 (306 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Tenders & Fries$10.00
Lobster Roll$33.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy chicken with bleu cheese red onion, lettuce and tomato.
Tenders$14.00
Wings$14.00
Fish Tacos$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, grilled pineapple salsa, sriracha slaw.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Side French Fries$5.00
Rick's OG Crispy Chicken$17.00
Fish & Chips$26.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

852 Roosevelt Trail

Naples ME

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Randy's Wooster Street Pizza

No reviews yet

New Haven Style Brick Oven Pizza

Naples Pizza

No reviews yet

Your favorite seasonal pizza shop

Beacon Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

Beacon Bar & Bistro is an eatery on the causeway in Naples, Maine. Lobster rolls, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, ice cream, & homemade desserts. Enjoy good food, music, and stunning views of Long Lake!

The Galley Restaurant and Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston