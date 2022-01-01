Go
Toast

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

Come in and enjoy!

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast$10.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Fancy Steakhouse Omelette$16.95
grilled steak, cheddar cheese, onion, mushroom, spinach & bernaise sauce with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
3 Little Pigs Bagel$14.95
Plain or Everything bagel served with bacon, ham, banger sausage (contains gluten), 2 eggs scrambled & american cheese, served with French Fries
Side of hash browns$3.95
Side of Bacon$4.95
Build Your Own Omelette$12.95
choose any 3 items (each additional item is .95 cents) with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Loco Moco$13.50
ribeye steak burger, sliced spam, white rice, gravy-yaki sauce, two eggs any-style (our spin on an island classic!)
Orange Juice$5.95
Two Egg Breakfast$11.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Classic Texas Cut French Toast$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
See full menu

Location

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

No reviews yet

Mama Bird is a southern inspired kitchen and smokehouse. Our restaurant celebrates and revives what it means to be home-made and backyard-smoked with a fresh, modern take on traditional dishes. ​We invite guests to reminisce of a time gone by where southern homes and backyards were always open to welcome in neighbors or folks just passing through.
From ole Dixie Fried Chicken to low’n-slow Smoked Texas Brisket.
A home-cooked meal is always wholesome, hearty and good.

Dragon Tiger Noodle Co.

No reviews yet

Chef Jet Tila's newest concept. Fresh ramen and udon noodles!

Spaghetty Western

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hola Cocina + Cantina

No reviews yet

Tequila Wakes The Living
Mezcal Wakes The Dead

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston