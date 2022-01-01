Room for Milly
Come in and enjoy!
1615 Platte st • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1615 Platte st
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maria Empanada - Riverview
Artisan-made Argentinian empanadas. Zagat-ranked as "One of the 12 Hottest Bakeries in America."
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and more.
Happy Camper
We came to fill a pizza-void.
We also came to have a damn good time.
If you ask us, the experts, there's not a better combination of pizza, booze, vibes and happiness in the whole universe than what you'll get here. For god's sake, we've got a dining room that's filled with trailers. And trailers that are filled with stars. We'll be here and we can't wait 'til y'all are too.
Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar
Daughter Thai is a modern and sophisticated interpretation of traditional Thai cuisine made with market-fresh ingredients set in an elegant dining and date-night experience. Our menu features exotic dishes such as quail, lamb and frog legs, as well as mouth watering noodles and spicy soups. Our bar features specialty crafted cocktails, wine and beer.