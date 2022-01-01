Go
Toast

Roosters

A Fun, Casual Joint!

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

26 Pullman square • $$

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)

Popular Items

Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Rooster Wrap$7.99
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Fried Pickles$5.99
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
s/o Ranch$0.69
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

26 Pullman square

Huntington WV

Sunday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe

No reviews yet

A QUALITY sports bar! Great food, legendary sports, and EPIC fun!

Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Killer Wings, Great BBQ, and Ice Cold Beer

Grindstone Coffeeology

No reviews yet

#rediscovercoffee

Bombshells Burger & BBQ

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston