Go
Toast

Roosters

A Fun, Casual Joint!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • SUBS

5511 New Albany Rd. • $$

Avg 3 (132 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Fingers - Full Order$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5511 New Albany Rd.

New Albany OH

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Joe’s Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sbarro

No reviews yet

Finally. No mall required. The original New York pizza is in your neighborhood. Handmade XL Pizzas by the slice (or whole pie!), Strombolis, Pastas are right down the road! And, we're now offering savory Breakfast Pizzas, Strombolinis and more! Inside Turkey Hill on Johnstown Road 1/2 mile from 161.

Dakshin

No reviews yet

"The True Joy of Eating Indian Food”
Start Your Journey NOW!
Order Online -Call Ahead – Curbside Pickup

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston