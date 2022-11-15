Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - Westerville

899 Reviews

$$

6000 Westerville Rd

Westerville, OH 43081

Popular Items

LG Original Strom
Chicken Wings (1 LB)
SM Original Strom

Soup & Salad

1/2 Balsamic Chicken Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, grilled chicken, and feta cheese.

1/2 BBQ Chicken Salad

$8.00

Ranch dressing, grilled BBQ chicken, tomatoes, black beans, corn, and crispy tortilla strips.

1/2 Chopped Salad

1/2 Chopped Salad

$8.00

Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.

1/2 Cobb Salad

$8.00

Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.

1/2 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$8.00

Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles

1/2 Firecracker Shrimp Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Bang-bang shrimp over iceberg, romaine, red onions, red peppers, and feta cheese. Drizzled with sauce.

1/2 Tuscan Chicken Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Raspberry vinaigrette, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, penne pasta, onions, tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan.

Balsamic Chicken Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, grilled chicken, and feta cheese.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.00

Ranch dressing, grilled BBQ chicken, tomatoes, black beans, corn, and crispy tortilla strips.

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Roma Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and a balsamic glaze.

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$13.00

Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles

Firecracker Shrimp Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Bang-bang shrimp over iceberg, romaine, red onions, red peppers, and feta cheese. Drizzled with sauce.

Sml Greek Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our Greek dressing.

Large House Salad

$10.00

Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese.

LG Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caesar dressing, romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.

Lg Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our Greek dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Caesar dressing, romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.00

Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese.

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Raspberry vinaigrette, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, penne pasta, onions, tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan.

Wedding Soup (BOWL)

Wedding Soup (BOWL)

$6.00

Wedding Soup (CUP)

$5.00

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$6.00

French Fries tossed in Parmesan cheese and served with a side of ketchup.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Roughly 8-10 pieces.

Calamari

$13.00

Crispy calamari rings fried with banana peppers and served with marinara. topped with feta cheese.

Chicken Wings (1 LB)

Chicken Wings (1 LB)

$14.00

9 wings

Frankie's Fried Pickles w/ Spicy Ranch

Frankie's Fried Pickles w/ Spicy Ranch

$10.00
Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Toasted with olive oil, garlic, and melted cheese. served with marinara.

Italian Fries

Italian Fries

$8.00

Strips of our house-made dough lightly fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. served with marinara.

Jumbo Boneless Wings

$24.00

Roughly 16-20 pieces.

Chicken Wings (2lb)

Chicken Wings (2lb)

$28.00

20 wings

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Parmesan french fries topped with bacon, pepperoni, and melted cheese. Served with ranch dressing.

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$11.00

4 sliders with banana peppers and served with Parmesan fries.

Meatball Trio

$10.00

3 meatballs covered in marinara and sprinkled with shaved Parmesan.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Tossed in Parmesan cheese and served with marinara.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00
Pretzels : Bavarian Style

Pretzels : Bavarian Style

$10.00

Fried Bavarian pretzel sticks served with home-made Cajun honey mustard.

Frank's Flatbread (olive oil, tomatoes, spinach, feta)

$15.00

Sicilian Flatbread (salami, capicola, pepperoni, banana pepp)

$15.00

Veggie Flatbread

$15.00

Pesto Chicken Flatbread w/ Tomatoes

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Flatbread

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread w/ onions

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Hoagies

Sausage & Peppers Hoagie

Sausage & Peppers Hoagie

$12.00

Sausage link topped with red peppers, green peppers, and onions.

1/2 Pound Hamburger

$12.00

Choice of cheese. topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$12.00

Topped with marinara, banana peppers, and melted cheese.

Godfather-- STEAK Hoagie

$12.00

Prime steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and severed with a side of creamy horseradish.

Godmother-- CHICKEN Parmesan Hoagie

$12.00

Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Beer battered cod served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Cajun tartar sauce.

Veggie Hoagie

$12.00

Sauteed mushrooms, red peppers, spinach, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and a light spread of pesto.

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$12.00

Grilled chicken strips, sauteed peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and buffalo sauce.

Italian Stallion Hoagie

Italian Stallion Hoagie

$12.00

Ham, salami, capicola ham, and pepperoni. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and Balsamic Dressing.

Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

2 meatballs. Spaghetti tossed in marinara.

Mediterranean Pasta

$15.00

Penne pasta with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Sauteed with garlic, tomatoes, spinach, and topped with feta cheese.

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$14.00

Breaded eggplant over top of a bed of spaghetti marinara.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Penne pasta, chunks of meatballs, sausage, and pepperoni tossed in marinara with melted cheese.

Chicken Carsonie

Chicken Carsonie

$15.00

Breaded chicken topped with marinara and melted cheese. Served over spaghetti alfredo.

Lasagna

$14.00

Layers of pasta, sausage, ricotta, marinara, and melted cheese.

Ravioli

$13.00

6 cheese raviolis tossed in a tomato cream sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Pasta Rosa

$15.00

Penne pasta, grilled chicken, red peppers, spinach, and mushrooms tossed in a tomato cream sauce.

Pesto Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Spaghetti, grilled chicken, tomatoes, and spinach tossed in olive oil and pesto.

Spaghetti & Marinara

$9.00

Spaghetti tossed in marinara.

Fish Platter

$15.00

Breaded Cod, w/ side of Parmesan Fries, an side of Cole Slaw

Stromboli

Build your own SM Stromboli

$14.00

Choose 2 topping. Cheese is included. Additional toppings will be charged.

SM Breakfast Strom

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, mozzarella/provolone cheese, and your choice of maple syrup or Cajun Alfredo dipping sauce.

SM Buffalo Chix Strom

$14.00

Buffalo chicken, onion, tomato, provolone mozzarella blend, and served with a side of ranch.

SM Chicken Strom

$14.00

Chicken, tomatoes, banana peppers, and cheese.

SM Original Strom

SM Original Strom

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, and cheese.

SM Pesto Chicken Strom

$14.00

Pesto, chicken, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.

SM Pesto Veggie Strom

$14.00

Pesto, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.

SM Veggie Strom

$14.00

Black olives, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, and cheese.

Build your own LG Stromboli

$24.00

Choose 2 topping. Cheese is included. Additional toppings will be charged.

LG Breakfast Strom

$24.00

Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, mozzarella/provolone cheese, and your choice of maple syrup or Cajun Alfredo dipping sauce.

LG Buffalo Chix Strom

$24.00

Buffalo chicken, onion, tomato, provolone mozzarella blend, and served with a side of ranch.

LG Chicken Strom

$24.00

Chicken, tomatoes, banana peppers, and cheese.

LG Original Strom

LG Original Strom

$24.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, and cheese.

LG Pesto Chicken Strom

$24.00

Pesto, chicken, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.

LG Pesto Veggie Strom

$24.00

Pesto, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.

LG Veggie Strom

LG Veggie Strom

$24.00

Black olives, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, and cheese.

Calzone

Calzone

$14.00

Served with onions, pizza sauce, and cheese. Plus your choice of 2 toppings.

Pizza

8" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.

8" White Pizza

$10.00

Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.

8" Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, green pepper, mushroom, onion, tomato, and black olives.

8" Deluxe Pizza

$13.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and onion.

8" Meats Pizza

$14.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and salami.

8" Franks Pizza

$13.00

Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, spinach, tomato, and feta.

8" Falcon Pizza

$13.00

Sweet Heat base, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, onions, provolone mozzarella blend, feta, and a ranch drizzle.

12" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.

12" White Pizza

$14.00

Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.

12" Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, green pepper, mushroom, onion, tomato, and black olives.

12" Deluxe Pizza

$17.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and onion.

12" Meats Pizza

$18.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and salami.

12" Franks Pizza

$17.00

Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, spinach, tomato, and feta.

12" Falcon Pizza

$18.00

Sweet Heat base, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, onions, provolone mozzarella blend, feta, and a ranch drizzle.

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.

14" White Pizza

$15.00

Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.

14" Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, green pepper, mushroom, onion, tomato, and black olives.

14" Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and onion.

14" Meats Pizza

$22.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and salami.

14" Franks Pizza

14" Franks Pizza

$19.00

Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, spinach, tomato, and feta.

14" Nashville Hot Chicken (jalapeno, pickles, onions, chicken, ranch drizzle, (spicy)

14" Nashville Hot Chicken (jalapeno, pickles, onions, chicken, ranch drizzle, (spicy)

$19.99Out of stock

14" Falcon Pizza

$22.00

Sweet Heat base, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, onions, provolone mozzarella blend, feta, and a ranch drizzle.

Cauliflower Pizza

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Penne

$6.00

Kids French Bread Pizza

$6.00

Kids Meatball Sliders

$6.00

2 meatball sliders with marinara and cheese.

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Sticky Fingers

$6.00

Elephant Ear

$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cannolis

Chocolate Chip Cannolis

$6.00

SM Nutella Stromboli

$9.00

LG Nutella Stromboli

$19.00

Baby Elephant Ear

$3.00

Vanilla ice cream

$4.00

Spumoni ice cream

$4.00

Snickers Pie

$5.00

Side Items

4oz Alfredo Sauce

$0.99

4oz Blue Cheese

$0.99

4oz Cajun Alfredo

$0.99

4oz Marinara

$0.99

4oz Ranch

$0.99

8oz Alfredo

$1.99

8oz Blue cheese

$1.99

8oz sd Marinara

$1.99

8oz sd Ranch

$1.99

Sd BBQ

$0.49

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.49

Sd Hot

$0.49

Sd Medium

$0.49

Sd Mild

$0.49

Sd Ranch

$0.49

Sd Sweet Heat

$0.49

Side Broccoli

$2.59

Side Cole Slaw

$2.59

Side Fries

$3.00

French fries tossed in Parmesan

Side Meatball (1)

$3.50

Side Roll

$0.50

Side Syrup

$0.49

Limited Items

House Salad

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

6000 Westerville Rd, Westerville, OH 43081

Directions

Gallery
Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
