Las Margaritas Westerville 706 N State St

1,023 Reviews

$$

706 N State St

Westerville, OH 43082

Order Again

Appetizers

Side Chile Con Queso

$3.99

Chile Con Queso Dip

$7.99

Chile con Queso W/Chorizo

$8.99

Side Guacamole

$3.99

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Bean Dip

$6.25

7 Layer Dip

$7.50

Quesadilla App

Nachos

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Taquitos App

$8.99

Sampler Azteca

$13.99

Small chips & salsa

$3.75

Large chips & salsa

$5.99

Small salsa

$1.00

Large salsa

$3.00

Spice Sauce DIABLO

$1.29

Medium Salsa

$2.00

8 Oz Cilantro sauce

$5.00

Salad & Soup

Honey Lime Chicken Salad

$11.49

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.99

Chicken Tortilla Salad

$11.49

Taco Salad

$10.99

Cup Tortilla Soup

$3.99

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Fajita Side Salad

$4.50

Combinations

Combination Traditional

$13.99

Two Item Combo

$12.49

Three Item Combo

$13.99

Las Vegetariano

$12.49

Tacos

Pork Tacos

$12.49

Tacos al Carbon

$12.99

Loco Tacos

$12.49

Grilled Fish Tacos

$12.99

Mango BBQ Pork Tacos

$12.49

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.99

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Chimichangas/Flautas

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.99

Vegetable Chimichanga

$11.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$13.29

Margaritas Chimichanga

$13.29

Flautas Dinner

$12.99

Enchiladas

Stacked Enchilada

$12.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$13.99

2 Enchiladas

$11.99

3 Enchiladas

$12.99

4 Enchiladas

$13.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Mexicana

$12.99

Quesadilla de Fajitas

Fajitas

Fajita Single

Fajita Double

Super Burros

Grilled Chicken Super Burro

$12.49

Grilled Steak Super Burro

$12.99

Traditional Super Burro

$12.49

Vegetarian Super Burro

$12.49

Burritos

Burritos Desebrados

$12.49

Burritos Mexicanos

$12.49

Specialties

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.99

Camarones del Pacifico

$17.99

Carne Casserole

$14.99

Poblano Pepper, Mushroom, Shrimp Bake

$14.99

Grilled Tilapia

$14.99

Spicy Pollo Verde Bake

$13.99

Pollo Boat

$9.99

Pollo Casserole

$13.49

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Steak Mexicano

$14.50

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.25

Classics

Carne Asada

$18.99

El Tapatio

$13.99

Carnitas

$13.99

Las Margaritas Grill

$13.99

Cazuelada

$15.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99

A La Carte

Burrito

$4.79

Tostada

$4.79

Enchilada

$3.99

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Hard Taco

$3.79

Soft Shell Taco

$3.79

Pork Tamale

$3.99

Flauta a la carte 8"

$4.79

Chimichanga a la Carte

$4.99

Quesadilla

$4.79

Side Salad

$3.99

Tortillas

$0.99

Two Fried Eggs

$2.99

Side Rice & Beans

$2.35

1 Chile Toreado a la carte (1)

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Side Pico

$0.99

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Extra Shredded Lettuce

$0.99

Extra Diced Tomato

$0.99

Extra Diced Onions

$0.99

Add Chile con Queso

$1.29

Add Ranchero Sauce

$1.29

Add Enchilada Sauce

$1.29

Add Verde Sauce

$1.29

Fajita Side Salad

$4.50

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Flan

$3.99

Xango

$4.99

Kids

Kids Enchilada

$4.25

Kids Taco

$4.25

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.25

Kids Burrito & Taco

$4.25

Kids Hamburger

$4.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.25

Kids Hotdog

$4.25

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.25

Kids Ice Cream

$3.25

X Mandarin Orange

$1.50

X Apple Sauce

$1.50

Extra fries

$2.50

Gluten Free

GF Nachos

$8.99

GF 7 Layer Dip

$7.50

GF Chili Con Queso

$7.99

GF Side Chili Con Queso

$3.99

GF Chicken Tortilla Salad

$11.49

GF Grilled Tilapia

$14.99

GF Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

GF Poblano Pepper Mushroom Shrimp Bake

$14.99

GF Grilled Fish Tacos

$12.99

GF Pork Tacos

$12.49

GF Pollo Casserole

$13.49

Catering

Trio Dip Sampler

$26.99

Saludo's Dip SMall

$16.99

Saludo's Dip Large

$22.99

Tortilla Salad

$17.99

Quesadilla Platter

$30.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla Platter

$33.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla Platter

$33.99

Taco Bar PP

$8.99

Fiesta Platter

$42.99

Fajita Bar PP

$16.49

1 Pint Chile con Queso

$14.99

8 Oz Fresh Guacamole

$7.99

1 Pint Fresh Salsa

$5.99

Extras

order rice

$2.25

order beans

$2.25

extra lettuce

$0.99

extra tomatoes

$0.99

sour cream 4oz

$1.25

extra diced onions

$0.99

side spinach

$2.75

2oz guacamole

$2.50

2oz chile con queso

$2.99

sour cream 2oz

$0.99

Fresh jalapeno

$1.50

jalapeno pickle

$1.50

Orden de Jalapeno toredos

$3.50

jalapenos grill

$1.50

side aguacate

$3.99

side fries

$2.50

extra mushrooms

$1.25

two eggs

$1.99

4 bacon

$3.75

1/2 grilled chicken

$3.00

large shrimp

$9.99

large steak

$7.99

grilled chicken

$5.50

pineapple

$1.25

1/2 shrimp

$4.99

quesadilla salad

$3.25

1/2 grilled steak

$4.50

pollo desebr

$3.50

extra carneMol

$3.50

shrered beef

$4.50

pico de gallo

$0.99

pineapple salsa

$0.99

extra chorizo

$3.00

side tor maiz

$0.99

salsa

$0.99

side to harina

$0.99

chile con queso top

$1.99

cole slaw

$1.25

grilled veggies

$2.25

black bean salsa

$1.99

toppings

$1.49

shredded cheese

$0.99

Sd Pork Carnitas

$8.99

Extra Dressing

$0.99

8 Oz Cilantro Sauce

$5.00

Chopped cilantro leaves

$0.99

Summer Menu

Mexican Corn Table (4)

$8.49Out of stock

Mexican Corn a la carte

$2.49Out of stock

Steak Gorditas

$12.99

Chicken Gorditas

$12.49Out of stock

Margaritas Chimichanga

$13.29

Las Marg Lemonade

$11.99Out of stock

Sangria Margarita

$9.49

Margaritas

Classic Lime Margarita

$8.99

Flavor Margarita

$9.49

Millionaire Margarita

$12.99

Sangria Margarita

$9.99

Coronarita

$9.99

Traditional Fresh Sq

$12.99

Azul Margarita

$9.49

Texana Margarita

$9.49

Michelada

$8.99

Golden Margarita

$12.99

Pitcher Classic Lime Margarita

$24.99

Pitcher Flavor Margarita

$28.99

Pitcher Texana Margarita

$29.99

Pitcher Millionaire Margarita

$36.99

Pitcher Golden Margarita

$36.99

Pitcher Sangarita

$30.99

Pitcher Fresh Squeezed Margarita

$38.99

Pitcher Azul Margarita

$29.99

Margarita Patron

$12.49

Sm Classic Lime Margarita

$6.99

Sm Flavor Margarita

$7.99

Sm Millionaire

$8.99

Sm Golden Margarita

$8.99

Sm Traditional Margarita

$9.49

Sm Texana Margarita

$7.99

Sm Sangria Margarita

$8.49

Skinny Margarita

$12.99

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.99

Lemonade Margarita

$12.99

Millionaire SILVER Margarita

$12.99

Margarita Flights

$12.99

Virgen Daiquiry

$7.00

Virgen margarita

$7.00

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

XX Ambar

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

Ambar Draft

$5.49Out of stock

Modelo Draft

$5.49

Corona Draft

$5.49

Pacifico Draft

$5.49

16 OZ Ambar Draft

$4.29

16 OZ Modelo Draft

$4.29

16 OZ Corona Draft

$4.29

16 OZ Pacifico Draft

$4.29

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Angre Orchard

$4.75

IPA

$5.75

Odolus

$5.00

Michelada

$8.50

Draft Beer Pitcher

$25.50

Black Cherry Seltzer

$5.75

Vodka/Rum

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Titos

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Stoli Razz

$7.50

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Absolut

$7.50

Dry Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Gin

Jameson

$7.50

Seagrams

$7.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

J&B

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Well Gin

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Tanqueray Gin

$8.50

Infuse Bourbon Gin

$8.50

Scotch/Cognac/Cordials

Chivas Regal

$8.50

Dewars

$7.50

Hennessy

$8.00

Grand Gala

$5.50

Johnny Walker Red

$7.50

Johnny Walker Black

$8.50

Jagermaister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

FireBall

$6.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$7.50

1800 Reposado

$8.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Hornitos Silver

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.50

Patron Reposado

$9.50

Tres Agaves Reposado

$8.00

Patron Citronge

$6.50

Well Tequila

$5.00

Teramana Silver

$7.00

Teramana Reposado

$7.50

Casa Amigos Silver

$8.50

Casa Amigos Reposado

$9.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$10.00

Cabo Wabo

$9.00

Jimadores Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$8.50

Mezcal Montelobos

$8.50

Wine

Cabernet

$5.25

Merlot

$5.25

Chardonnay

$5.25

White Zin

$5.25

Pinot Griggio

$5.25

Sangria

$6.75

Pitcher Sangria

$31.00

Pink Moscato

$5.25

NA Bevs

Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$1.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Jarritos

$3.09

Water

Orange Juice

$3.09

Other Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Pina Colada (Rum)

$10.99

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Paloma

$9.25

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Jim Bean Cream

$5.00

Lunch

Lunch Locos Tacos

$8.99

Lunch Tacos al Carbon

$9.29

Lunch Baja Fish Tacos

$8.99

Lunch Grilled Fish Tacos

$8.99

Lunch Pork Tacos

$8.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.99

Lunch 2 TACOS

$8.49

Lunch El Burro Grande

$9.99

Lunch Burrito de Fajitas

$9.99

Lunch Burrito Desebrado

$8.49

Lunch Burrito Salad

$9.49

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.49

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$8.49

Lunch Enchiladas

$8.99

Lunch Burrito Mojado

$8.49

Lunch Combination

$9.99

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.99

Lunch Chicken Tortilla Salad

$10.49

Lunch Quesadilla Especial

$8.99

Lunch Spinach Quesadilla Especial

$7.99

Lunch Chicken Fajita Special

$10.49

Lunch Steak Fajita Special

$10.49

Lunch Vegeterian Fajita Special

$10.49

Late Lunch Charge

$2.00

Misc Items

T-Shirt Size S

$15.00

T-Shirt Size M

$15.00

T-Shirt Size L

$15.00

T Shirt Size XL

$15.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

706 N State St, Westerville, OH 43082

