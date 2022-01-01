Rosie Cannonball
Rosie To Go & Delivery is available Wednesday - Sunday 5PM-9PM.
Our indoor dining room remains closed for the time-being. In the meantime, we hope to sate your bellies full of pizzas, pasta, cocktails, and wine via curbside pickup and delivery. We've also expanded our delivery areas—check them out online.
Our Spritz Patio pop-up is open Wednesday - Friday from 3pm - 10pm, and 1pm - 10pm Saturday & Sunday. We are not accepting reservations for the patio -- simply walk next door to our beloved Goodnight Charlie's outdoor space.
For interest in catering or private dining, please email hello@rosiecannonball.com.
PIZZA
1620 Westheimer Rd • $$
1620 Westheimer Rd
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
