Rosie Cannonball

Rosie To Go & Delivery is available Wednesday - Sunday 5PM-9PM.
Our indoor dining room remains closed for the time-being. In the meantime, we hope to sate your bellies full of pizzas, pasta, cocktails, and wine via curbside pickup and delivery. We've also expanded our delivery areas—check them out online.
Our Spritz Patio pop-up is open Wednesday - Friday from 3pm - 10pm, and 1pm - 10pm Saturday & Sunday. We are not accepting reservations for the patio -- simply walk next door to our beloved Goodnight Charlie's outdoor space.
For interest in catering or private dining, please email hello@rosiecannonball.com.

PIZZA

1620 Westheimer Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2866 reviews)

Popular Items

Charred Carrots and Cauliflower$18.00
Charred carrots and cauliflower, 'nduja sausage crumble, caciotta cheese sauce, pickled gold raisins
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
wood-roasted red sauce, mozzarella
Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Roasted brussel sprouts with anchovy aoli, calabrian chili crisp, candied almonds, crispy garlic, and shaved pecorino.
Lira Rossa Three Cheese$18.00
wood-roasted red sauce, basil, mozzarella, latteria & cacciota cheeses
Farm Greens Salad$14.00
Fines herbes cream dressing, radishes, brown butter breadcrumbs, pickled shallots
Bean Salad$16.00
pea shoots, shallots, sweet peppers, olives, candied almonds
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
salted chocolate chip cookie
Bolognese$18.00
house made cavatelli pasta, lambrusco bolognese, parmigiano reggiano
Cacio e Pepe Pizza$18.00
white sauce, formaggi al pepe, pecorino, black pepper
Mushroom Ragu$22.00
Yummy housemade Parpadelle, king trumpet mushrooms on top of Lira Rosa ricotta cheese and garnished with a touch of Calabrian chili oil for a little kick.
Location

1620 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
