Route 104 Diner

752 Route 104

Popular Items

Tenders Dinner$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken, fried golden with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Excellent Clubs$8.99
Double decker with your choice of chicken, turkey, ham, cheeseburger, veggie burger (made with nuts) or BLT. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Mozzarella Wedges$7.99
House-made, fried golden and served with marinara sauce.
Fish Tacos$14.99
House-battered fried haddock wrapped in warm flour tortillas with coleslaw and avocado, drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise and topped with pico
de gallo and pickled red onions. Served with house-made chips.
Deluxe Diner Burger$7.99
With lettuce, tomato and a pickle. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Grilled Cheese$4.59
Gooey and delish! Build your own by adding tomato, ham, bacon or bologna! Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Crisp bacon and American cheese. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
The "Big Taco" Salad$12.99
House-made tortilla basket filled with
greens, tomatoes, peppers, grilled
chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado
and onion with chipotle dressing, sour
cream and salsa!
Grilled Reuben Melt$9.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye OR sub a veggie burger (contains nuts).
Location

752 Route 104

New Hampton NH

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
