Pie Guys Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

71 New Hampshire Highway 104

Meredith, NH 03253

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese
Premium Pepperoni
Traditional Or Boneless Wings

Pies

Cheese

$9.99+

Homemade Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Premium Pepperoni

$12.99+

Real Beef Pepperoni, Home Made Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

BBQ Chicken

$16.99+

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99+

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99+

Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. (add chipotle ranch free of charge)

Hawaiian

$13.99+

Home Made Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

White

$10.99+

Garlic, Olive Oil, Alfredo Sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Sausage Ricotta

$17.99+

Home Made Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ricotta, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Fresh Veggie

$16.99+

Home Made Sauce, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Meat Lovers

$18.99+

Home Made Sauce, Hamburger, Italian Sausage, Premium Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Steak and Cheese

$17.99+

Alfredo Sauce, Philly Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheeseburger

$17.99+

Home Made Sauce, American Cheese, Hamburger, Carmalized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

The Pie Guy

$19.99+

Home Made Sauce, Hamburger, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers, Brocolli, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

The Greek Boy

$16.99+

Garlic, Olive Oil, Alfredo, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Stir Fry Pie

$17.99+

Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Chipotle Honey Sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella.

Garlic Parmesan

$10.99+

Garlic Parmesan Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

GF Cheese

$13.99

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, Home Made Gluten Free Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

GF White

$16.99

Olive Oil, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

GF Fresh Veggie

$20.99

Gluten-Free Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

GF BBQ Chicken

$20.99

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella.

GF Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

GF Steak and Cheese

$20.99

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, Philly Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

GF Greek Boy

$20.99

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust with Alfredo, Olive Oil, Garlic, Spinach, Tomatoes, Feta, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust with Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. (add chipotle ranch free of charge)

NEW! Wings

Traditional Or Boneless Wings

$12.99+

Bread Sticks

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

$9.99

Salad

Garden Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions, Shredded Carrots.

Greek Salad

$11.99

Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Spring Mix Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions, Shredded Carrots

Cinnamon Doughy Bites

Cinnamon Doughy Bites

$9.99

16 Doughy Cinnamon Bites with a side of frosting.

Baked Goods

Cookie

$2.99

Whoopie Pie

$3.99

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.99

2 Liter

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Bottled Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.00

Peace Tea Lemonade

$2.00

Peachy Peace Tea

$2.00

Dasani

$1.25

SmartWater

$2.00

Vitamin Water - açai - blueberry - pomegranate

$2.50

Vitamin Water - Zero sugar Lemonade

$2.50

Caffeinated Aha - Fuji Apple + White Tea

$2.50

Aha - Watermelon + Lime

$2.50

Body Armor - Strawberry + Banana

$2.50

Powerade - Fruit Punch

$2.50

Monster Energy - Zero Sugar

$3.00

Monster Energy - Classic Green

$3.00

Dunkin' Iced Coffee

$3.00

Fairlife Strawberry Milk

$2.50

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Tonic Water

Tonic Water

$3.00

Large Smart Water

Bottle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Using the finest ingredients possible to form our own style of pizza. From our homemade sauce consisting of both San Marzano and Italian imported tomatoes to our vegan-friendly hand-tossed dough. Topping it all off with our own fresh mozzarella and pecorino romano blend cheese. We strive to create a fresh and delicious slice of pie that sets us apart from any other slice you have tried before. Produced and served to you from the hands of local hometown men striving to serve the community around them the best they can, and what way is better to do so than with some flavorful slices of pies!

71 New Hampshire Highway 104, Meredith, NH 03253

Directions

