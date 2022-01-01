Go
Toast

Route 4 Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

1705 North Market • $

Avg 4.3 (267 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1705 North Market

Sparta IL

Sunday5:45 am - 5:30 pm
Monday5:45 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 5:30 pm
Friday5:45 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 5:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coon Dogs Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wicked Bean

No reviews yet

Breakfast is served from 6:00-10:30
Lunch is served from 10:30-2:00

St. Nicholas Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Brewing Local Happiness Since 2014

Longbranch Shooting House and Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston