Ruby Chow's

Welcome to Ruby Chow's! The latest creation from Chef Guy Wong- featuring Asian small plates.

620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1 • $$

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$4.00
House Salad w/ Ginger Carrot Dressing$4.00
Crispy Vegetable Roll/ 2 pcs$5.00
Spicy Wonton Dumpling/ 5 pcs$7.00
Shrimp and Pork
Walnut Shrimp$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
Chicken Curry$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
Black Pepper Steak$18.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Ribeye, bell pepper, onion
Spicy Pork Noodles$12.00
Ground pork, egg noodles, spicy chili sauce
General Tso's Chicken$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Chicken, sweet & spicy soy
Lap Cheong Fried Rice$12.00
Asian sausage, egg,onion, jasmine rice, chili oil
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
