Ruby Chow's
Welcome to Ruby Chow's! The latest creation from Chef Guy Wong- featuring Asian small plates.
FRENCH FRIES
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
Currently offering online ordering through our website and Uber Eats. Orders can also be placed for takeout in store. Enjoy!
RFD Social/12
Come in and enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Revery: VR Bar
Come in and enjoy!