Rusty Pelican

Nestled on the Corner of Girod and Monroe in the Heart of Old Mandeville, the Rusty Pelican is a favorite stop for locals and visitors alike. Our friendly staff and open floor plan create a comfortable, casual dining experience.
Our salads are fresh. Our burgers are juicy. Our Seafood is delicious. We have all the local beers as well as a selection of old standards and favorites. We also feature a full service drink bar.
Stop by today and try something from our fantastic menu!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

482 Mrytle Dr • $$$

Avg 4 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Artichoke Hearts$9.19
Lightly Breaded, Fried Artichoke Hearts, Served with our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$11.99
Hot Sausage Poboy$11.49
Old Mandy Dandy$15.99
Our Famous Lump Crab Cakes Served on French Bread with our Homemade Remoulade Sauce.
Bowl of Gumbo$7.99
Pelican Burger$10.99
Our Basic Burger - Take it Plain or add any Topping You'd Like
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.79
Chicken Tenders Fried to Perfection and Served with our own Pelican Sauce for Dipping
Jive Bird$11.49
A "Dyno-Mite" Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in our Homemade Original Buffalo Sauce, Served with a Side of our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.
Fish Tacos$13.79
A Fillet of our Fresh Mahi. Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

482 Mrytle Dr

Covington LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

