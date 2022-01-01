Go
Same Old Place

The Same Old Place is a family owned and operated establishment that has been a Jamaica Plain mainstay since 1977. Fred Ciampa, Owner, realized his dream of owning his own "Pizza Parlor" at the tender age of fourteen. He agressively pursued his dream and at nineteen became protege to the founder of Papa Ginos Inc. in 1963. From that point on, Fred Opened several successful Pizza sub shops and became a local pizza legend. Fred continues to put out Boston's Best "New York Style" Pizza. Stop by for a slice! Same Old Place, often imitated, never duplicated!

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

662 Centre St

Avg 4.6 (5168 reviews)

20oz Soda$2.79
Lg Steak Bomb Sub$15.00
Small Hawaiian$13.65
Chips$1.25
Small Macho$16.00
Lg Italian Cold Cuts Sub$13.50
Med Chicken Parm Sub$9.75
662 Centre St

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
