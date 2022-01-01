Go
SeaQuake Brewing

Seaquake Brewing is a full service restaurant and brewery in downtown Crescent City, CA. We brew all of our beers on tap as well as brew our own SeaBucha kombucha. We have a variety of menu items from pizza to seafood. We bake our own breads and desserts in house. We also offer some vegetarian menu items. Once you receive a text saying your order is ready please see the host inside to retrieve your items.

PIZZA

400 Front Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (3095 reviews)

Popular Items

The 9.2 Burger$14.95
Locally raised Oat Hill Organic beef on a SeaQuake brioche bun . This burger comes with our house made bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and our hop mayo.
Bairdo's Curds$10.50
Local Rumiano's fresh cheese curds. They are battered then fried to perfection. Served with sweet chili sauce. 9.50 Choose from: Cheddar / Habanero / Garlic Feeling adventurous? Try half/half of any flavors.
Fresh Fish & Chips$19.00
Locally caught rock cod seasoned and coated in our Blonde Ale Panko crust and cooked to a golden brown. Puts a new look on a coastal favorite!
California Burger$15.95
Oat Hill Organic Beef topped with crisp bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, iceberg lettuce and a ancho chili-lime aioli. Served on a house made brioche bun.
Point St. Sandwich$13.95
Perfectly tender buttermilk crispy chicken, topped with a cilantro cabbage slaw, served with sweet chili aioli on a house made bun.
SeaQuake Wings$14.00
Wings tossed in your choice Buffalo, BBQ, or Mango Habanero sauce.
Thai Chicken Salad$13.95
Green and red cabbage mixed with edamame, peanuts, chicken, crispy wonton strips, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and green onion tossed in our Asian sesame dressing. It comes topped with crispy rice sticks and a spicy peanut sauce.
SeaQuake Mac & Cheese$11.95
A SeaQuake twist on the classic macaroni and cheese. A hearty helping of pasta is blended in a luxurious sharp cheddar and Gruyere cream sauce and tossed with thick cut bacon. Topped with a parmesan crumble.
SeaQuake Nachos$12.50
Fresh cut tortilla chips, topped with our drunken chicken, Rumiano's Pepper jack queso and fresh pico de gallo. It is finished with a guacamole and a chipotle sour cream drizzle.
Cobb Salad$14.95
The classic greens are covered with chicken breast, an Alexandre egg, Rumiano cheese, bacon, olives, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and ranch on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

400 Front Street

Crescent City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

