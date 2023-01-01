Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crescent City restaurants you'll love

Go
Crescent City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Crescent City

Crescent City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Crescent City restaurants

SeaQuake Brewing image

PIZZA

SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

400 Front Street, Crescent City

Avg 4.5 (3095 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$19.00
Locally caught rock cod seasoned and coated in our Blonde Ale Panko crust and cooked to a golden brown. Puts a new look on a coastal favorite! Comes with fries unless you choose another option.
SeaQuake Wings$14.00
Wings tossed in your choice Buffalo, BBQ, or Mango Habanero sauce.
Bairdo's Curds$11.00
Local Rumiano's fresh cheese curds. They are battered then fried to perfection. Served with sweet chili sauce. Your choice of Cheddar, Habanero or Garlic cheese curds.
More about SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
Enoteca image

 

Enoteca - 960 3rd St

960 3rd St, Crescent City

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Enoteca - 960 3rd St
Consumer pic

 

CC Diner & Ice Cream

1319 Northcrest Drive, Crescent City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about CC Diner & Ice Cream
Map

More near Crescent City to explore

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (21 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (21 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (306 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1149 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (126 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston