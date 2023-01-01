Crescent City restaurants you'll love
More about SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
400 Front Street, Crescent City
Popular items
Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Locally caught rock cod seasoned and coated in our Blonde Ale Panko crust and cooked to a golden brown. Puts a new look on a coastal favorite! Comes with fries unless you choose another option.
SeaQuake Wings
|$14.00
Wings tossed in your choice Buffalo, BBQ, or Mango Habanero sauce.
Bairdo's Curds
|$11.00
Local Rumiano's fresh cheese curds. They are battered then fried to perfection. Served with sweet chili sauce. Your choice of Cheddar, Habanero or Garlic cheese curds.
More about Enoteca - 960 3rd St
Enoteca - 960 3rd St
960 3rd St, Crescent City