Mushroom burgers in Crescent City

Crescent City restaurants
Crescent City restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

PIZZA

SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

400 Front Street, Crescent City

Avg 4.5 (3095 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Veggie Burger$16.50
Cremini and baby bella Mushrooms sautéed with BBQ sauce on a vegan bun, cabbage slaw with Dijon vinaigrette.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.95
Seared Oat Hill ground beef burger patty topped with caramelized onion & mushrooms, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on a house bun. Served with french fries.
More about SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
CC Diner & Ice Cream

1319 Northcrest Drive, Crescent City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Swiss Mushroom Burger$8.99
Quarter pound Patty on a potato roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and our burger sauce, topped with swiss cheese and mushrooms
More about CC Diner & Ice Cream

