Mushroom burgers in Crescent City

SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
400 Front Street, Crescent City
|Mushroom Veggie Burger
|$16.50
Cremini and baby bella Mushrooms sautéed with BBQ sauce on a vegan bun, cabbage slaw with Dijon vinaigrette.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$15.95
Seared Oat Hill ground beef burger patty topped with caramelized onion & mushrooms, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on a house bun. Served with french fries.