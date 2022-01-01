Go
Sebastians image

Sebastians

Open today 5:30 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

350 Church St

Hartford, CT 06103

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

350 Church St, Hartford CT 06103

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Terreno at Goodwin Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Artichoke Basille's Pizza - Hartford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Banh Meee Downtown

No reviews yet

Welcome to banh meee downtown!
We are a fast casual eatery that serves Vietnamese inspired food.

Syps Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sebastians

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston