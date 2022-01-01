Go
Pizza at the Cove #3 image
Pizza
Chicken

The Axe House Tavern SV

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway Units 6, 7 & 8

Sevierville, TN 37876

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Large$13.99
Medium$8.99
Mountain Man
XL Bucket O' Boneless Wings (8 dipping sauces)$48.00
Garlic Knots$6.99
House salad$4.99
Chips N' Spears$9.99
Butcher Block-Meat lovers
Pretzel Bites and Beer Cheese$8.00

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway Units 6, 7 & 8, Sevierville TN 37876

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Gym Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hogg's Upstairs Taverne

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Graze Burger - Sevierville

No reviews yet

100% Fresh All Natural Grass Fred Beef

Bluffs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Axe House Tavern SV

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston