Shiner's Saloon

Home cooking, live music, and great drinks seven days a week.

GRILL

422 Congress Ave Suite D • $$

Avg 4.5 (1036 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

422 Congress Ave Suite D

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

