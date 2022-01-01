Lonesome Dove Western Bistro Austin
Chef/Owner Tim Love has designed a menu influenced by all of the ingredients and cultures that have been a part of the West since the first adventure began on the Goodnight-Loving and Chisholm Trails – with an added level of modern sophistication.
Items on the Lonesome Dove Bistro menu range from an inventive selection of steaks and seafood to dishes such as Wagyu Tomahawk, Kangaroo Carpaccio, Rocky Mountain Elk Ribeye, Wild Boar, and Rabbit & Rattlesnake.
419 Colorado St
Location
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
