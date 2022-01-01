Ship's Cellar Pub and the 1637 Room
Come in and enjoy!
480 York St.
Popular Items
Location
480 York St.
York Harbor ME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tavern at Chapman Cottage
Come in and enjoy!
Deck at Dockside
Located on the pier at York Harbor Marine Service on Harris Island, with sweeping views of York Harbor.
The Central Bean & Bakery
Year Round Cafe Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Baked Treats, Coffee, Tea, Smoothies & More.
Anthony's Food Shop
Your first and last stop in Southern Maine!
Award Winning Pizza, Deli, Coffee, and Bakery
www.anthonysfoodshop.com