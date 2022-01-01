Go
Ship's Cellar Pub and the 1637 Room

480 York St.

Popular Items

Bacon-Ched Burger$16.95
Seafood Chowder$10.95
Atlantic haddock, shrimp, scallops & native
crab meat, in a rich creamy broth
Harborside Haddock Sandwich$16.95
Our Famous Filet of haddock lightly crumbed & grilled, served with melted cheddar cheese & caper mayonnaise on a toasted bulkie roll
Lobster Corn Chowder$11.95
Fresh lobster meat, potatoes & sweet corn
in a rich creamy broth
Pepperoni Flatbread$16.95
Artichoke Dip$14.95
Artichoke hearts, cream cheese, chardonnay & red peppers served with warm baguette
Full Caesar$14.95
Romaine, our Caesar dressing, croutons,
parmesan cheese & white anchovies
Turkey Club$15.95
Pub Classic!
Breast of turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayonnaise on toasted whole grain bread
Onion Rings$12.95
Beer Battered Deep Fried Deliciousness
Broiled Haddock$29.95
Fresh Atlantic Haddock simply broiled with lemon & wine topped with buttered crumbs
480 York St.

York Harbor ME

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tavern at Chapman Cottage

Deck at Dockside

Located on the pier at York Harbor Marine Service on Harris Island, with sweeping views of York Harbor.

The Central Bean & Bakery

Year Round Cafe Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Baked Treats, Coffee, Tea, Smoothies & More.

Anthony's Food Shop

Your first and last stop in Southern Maine!
Award Winning Pizza, Deli, Coffee, and Bakery
www.anthonysfoodshop.com

