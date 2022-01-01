Shooter's Tavern
Looking for a great spot for a family day, night out with friends, date night, birthday, or any special occasion ? Shooters is the place for you ! We have the largest menu around, and offer 25 always changing draft beers for your liking ! Stop in today and check us out !!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
190 Daniel Webster Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
190 Daniel Webster Hwy
Belmont NH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Margaret's Kitchen
Welcome to Margaret's Kitchen, where "fresh" isn't a gimmick and we take homemade, literally. We are a diner inspired joint serving local goods/products whenever possible.
Winni Grille
Come in and enjoy!!
Sal's Pizza
Take-out, curbside, delivery, and outdoor dining! We’ll cater to you and your preference!
405 Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!