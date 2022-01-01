Go
Shooter's Tavern

Looking for a great spot for a family day, night out with friends, date night, birthday, or any special occasion ? Shooters is the place for you ! We have the largest menu around, and offer 25 always changing draft beers for your liking ! Stop in today and check us out !!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

190 Daniel Webster Hwy • $$

Avg 4.1 (719 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozz Sticks$8.99
Served with marinara for dipping.
Chicken Fingers and Fries$15.48
Buffalo Fingers$12.99
Hot or Mild, served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping.
Tater Kegs$8.99
Jumbo stuffed bacon, cheddar, and chive taters, fried golden brown. Served with sour cream for dipping.
Large Cheese / BYO$12.99
Small BYO Cheese$9.99
Steak Tips$21.99
Our marinated steak tips, cooked to your liking, served with two sides.
Potato Skins$8.99
Deep fried and loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream.
Steak & Cheese Sub$13.99
Half pound of marinated shaved steak with roasted peppers, onions and American cheese.
Jumbo Wings$13.99
Fried crispy and tossed in your choice of spice or sauce. 30 flavors to choose from.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

190 Daniel Webster Hwy

Belmont NH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

