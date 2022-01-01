Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill is the area’s premium sports bar! We offer a relaxed, neighborhood atmosphere with friendly staff that is looking forward to serving you and to get to know you.
It’s the #1 spot to watch all of your favorite sports events! With 23 flat screen tv’s, there is never a bad seat in this house. Pull up a stool and enjoy our full bar with 17 beers on tap that is rotated to satisfy everyone’s choice of brew. Or grab a table and enjoy a meal from our menu that was developed with only the freshest ingredients. Make sure to check out our weekly food and drink specials that are always a hit!
Thank you for supporting us through the years and cheers to many, many more! Come check us out soon for FOOD, FUN & SPORTS!
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
2 S. Sharp Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2 S. Sharp Street
Millville NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
