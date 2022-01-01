Go
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill is the area’s premium sports bar! We offer a relaxed, neighborhood atmosphere with friendly staff that is looking forward to serving you and to get to know you.
It’s the #1 spot to watch all of your favorite sports events! With 23 flat screen tv’s, there is never a bad seat in this house. Pull up a stool and enjoy our full bar with 17 beers on tap that is rotated to satisfy everyone’s choice of brew. Or grab a table and enjoy a meal from our menu that was developed with only the freshest ingredients. Make sure to check out our weekly food and drink specials that are always a hit!
Thank you for supporting us through the years and cheers to many, many more! Come check us out soon for FOOD, FUN & SPORTS!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

2 S. Sharp Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Rodeo Burger$11.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion petals.
Whiskey BBQ Cheese Steak$11.00
Shredded brisket and rib-eye topped with house sauce, battered onion petals and American cheese.
Basket Of Fries$7.00
Seasoned fries served with Monterrey jack cheese sauce.
Firecracker Shrimp App$11.00
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our sweet, spicy firecracker sauce, served on a bed of mixed greens, topped with lightly fried banana peppers, with a side of chipotle ranch.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Three firecracker shrimp soft tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing.
American Burger$10.00
Add any cheese.
Cheese Steak$10.00
Shredded brisket and rib-eye topped with American cheese.
Quesadilla$8.00
Loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes.
10 Wings$15.00
Our wings are double cooked and lightly dusted with house seasoning. Add one of our many sauces either tossed or on the side. Served with homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing and fresh carrots and celery.
Boneless Wings$9.50
Tender pieces of chicken breast, lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with seasoned fries, carrots, celery and our home made blue cheese dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 S. Sharp Street

Millville NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
