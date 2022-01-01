Go
Toast

Simmer Down

Homemade, from scratch, take and bake meals. Family meals and meals for 1 or 2. Packaged and ready for you to take home and reheat. GF, DF and Keto options always available! Please note abandoned orders will not be refunded

2712 East 23rd Ave N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Comeback Crackers$4.68
Resealable bag of saltines seasoned with our proprietary seasoning blend. Savory not spicy. Great with dips!
1/2 Gallon Tin of Snack Mix$13.00
Adorable cream and gold toned can that has Merry written in script, filled with a 1/2 gallon of our “That Snack Mix” GF, Nut Free. Snack mix can be frozen. Perfect gift for neighbors and teachers!
Snowflake Dip Sampler$27.00
Dips will vary weekly, and they’ll include a variety of 6 from scratch dips. Some will be sweet, some will be savory, but they’ll all be delicious! Choices may duplicate and the house chooses the variety. These are perfect to take to holiday parties or to be the office hero! These would make fantastic corporate gifts as well!
1 Dozen White Chocolate Raspberry Muffins$9.00
Is it really brunch without these muffins? Our homemade vanilla muffins are spruced up with the addition of real raspberries and studded with white chocolate chips. Find out why these are the best selling variety of muffins at Simmer Down. Will come frozen.
Fancy Snack Mixes$9.00
Be on the lookout for the changing variety while in store. Choose this option to have us choose the selection. Could be sweet, could be salty, but it will for sure be tasty! Rather pick out your own? Shop the extras when you stop in and add to your order in the store!
Ranch Dressing$6.00
1 pint of our homemade creamy ranch dressing. It's great on almost everything!
GF, Keto
"That" Snack Mix$7.01
A yummy sweet snack mix drizzled with white chocolate. It comes with a warning on the label-it's addictive! Resealable bag, great for gifting!
See full menu

Location

2712 East 23rd Ave N

Fremont NE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Woodcliff Marina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The BARn Establishment

No reviews yet

Small town bar and grill offering food and entertainment for the village of Arlington, Nebraska and the surrounding communities!

Pulled BBQ Omaha

No reviews yet

The Omaha Area's only BBQ food truck specializing in smoked PULLED meat items only! All items are done from scratch, even including our sauces and rubs!
Not only can you enjoy us when the food truck is out and about, but we also have delivery during our hours of operation. PULLED BBQ is also available for catering, special events and can be scheduled to be parked at your business, neighborhood event, and private events!
Follow/LIKE us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram when you search for PULLED BBQ Omaha! We also have VIP frequent diner discount programs, and announce our special items for the week on our social media pages!
PULLED BBQ is currently located in the Waterloo Thrive Space Building. We offer Carry-Out and Delivery when the truck is not out. Otherwise, find out where and when we will be from our social media pages and website!

Sam & Louie’s

No reviews yet

Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston