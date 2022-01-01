Slab Sicilian Street Food
Sicilian street food and beer. We love pizza.
PIZZA
25 Preble St • $$
25 Preble St
Portland ME
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
