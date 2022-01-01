Go
Slab Sicilian Street Food

Sicilian street food and beer. We love pizza.

PIZZA

25 Preble St • $$

Avg 4 (378 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatball Sandwich$14.00
beer-braised beef, pork sausage, and banana pepper meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, tomato gravy, toasted luna bread
Cheese$9.00
[vegetarian] tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, oregano - 1 lb individual piece
Pepperoni$11.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, oregano, pepperoni - 1 lb individual piece
Mushroom$14.00
[vegetarian] caponata, mushroom, red onion, mozzarella, provolone, oregano - 1 lb individual piece
Spicy Meat$14.00
red pepper sauce, pepperoni, peperoncini, mozzarella, provolone, blue cheese dip - 1 lb individual piece
Appetizer Meatballs$14.00
two beer-braised beef, pork sausage, and banana pepper meatballs, ricotta salata, peperoncini, tomato gravy, toasted luna bread
Vegan Cheese$9.00
[vegan] tomato sauce, vegan cheese, oregano
Side Blue Cheese Dressing$0.50
Green Salad$8.00
[gluten-free, vegan] mixed greens, pickled red onions and carrots
Cheese Thin Crust$12.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, oregano
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25 Preble St

Portland ME

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
