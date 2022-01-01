Go
Toast

Smoked Out Cincy

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

5800 Creek Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Bacon Cheese Fries$12.00
spicy bacon bits & warm white queso. topped with fresh scallions. your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Philly Brisket$12.00
smoked brisket topped with sautéed onions & green peppers, melted provolone cheese, & horseradish aioli.
(4) Smoked Wings$6.00
*For orders of 150 or more wings, please call 24 hours ahead.
(12) Smoked Wings$18.00
*For orders of 150 or more wings, please call 24 hours ahead.
Buffalo Chicken Fries$12.00
smoked pulled chicken & warm white queso over colossal fries. topped with your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce, and fresh scallions.
BBQ Pork Fries$12.00
smoked pulled pork & warm white queso over colossal fries. topped with your choice of BBQ or Spicy BBQ sauce, and fresh scallions.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Flying Pig$12.00
smoked pulled pork topped with coleslaw, BBQ sauce, spicy bacon bits, & horseradish aioli.
(8) Smoked Wings$12.00
*For orders of 150 or more wings, please call 24 hours ahead.
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5800 Creek Rd

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Through the Garden Restaurant

No reviews yet

We are an American Bistro serving fresh house made food everyday. We serve Garden to table.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Aglamesis Brothers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mei Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston