Sociale Chicago

Fun, friendly, fresh, neighborhood-inspired dining. Translated from the Italian word for "social", this concept delivers diverse and elevated comfort foods, accented by a community-focused casual setting.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

800 S. Clark St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Prime Rib Dip$22.00
BBQ dry rub, caramelized onions, horseradish cream, brioche bun
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
Printers Row Breakfast$12.00
SAT & SUN, UNTIL 3 PM ONLY. Two sunny eggs, bacon, breakfast sausage, crispy smashed potatoes, Bay's English Muffin
Crispy Chicken Club$18.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, gruyere, crispy prosciutto (pork), lettuce, tomato, house pickles, chili aioli.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
Maryland Blue Crab Cake$19.00
Lemon aioli, remoulade, red pepper
Crispy Potato Gratin$10.00
Bechamel, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese
Sociale Prime Burger$22.00
Half-pound 100% usda prime beef, 3-year aged deer creek cheddar, applewood smoked bacon (pork), charred red onion, tomato chutney, fried sunny side up egg* (Yes!...it is a runny egg!), toasted brioche bun.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
Flatbread | Wild Mushroom$14.00
Oyster and cremini mushrooms, fontina, chives, white truffle essence
Crispy Polenta Fries$8.00
Crispy fried polenta fries, yum yum sauce, sriracha aioli
Build Your Pancakes$10.00
SAT & SUN, UNTIL 3 PM ONLY. Big stack of fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Flatbread | Margherita$14.00
Tomato garlic sauce, fior de latte, fresh basil
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

800 S. Clark St.

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
