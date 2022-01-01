Go
Something Different Grill

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

805 West 2nd Street

Avg 4.2 (611 reviews)

California Club Wrap$7.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon bits and avocado ranch in a wholesome flour tortilla.
Create Your Own Classic$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
Fried Zucchini Chips$4.99
Sweet Tea
Dr. Pepper
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$5.99
Chicken Wrap$8.29
Signature wrap filled with grilled chicken, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a wholesome flour tortilla.
Chicken Alfredo$7.99
Johnny Bites$4.79
Mozzarella Sticks$6.79

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

805 West 2nd Street

Portales NM

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
