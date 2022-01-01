Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Portales restaurants you'll love

Portales restaurants
  • Portales

Portales's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Portales restaurants

Sweetwaters at Landalls. image

 

Sweetwaters at Landalls.

421 South Ave C, Portales

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portales Legacy$7.29
Half Sandwich & Soup$7.29
Pepperoni Panini$6.79
More about Sweetwaters at Landalls.
Roosevelt Brewing Co - Clovis image

 

Roosevelt Brewing Co - Clovis

515 N Main Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
Takeout
GROWLER$16.00
Build Your Own$10.00
Build Your Own$16.00
More about Roosevelt Brewing Co - Clovis
Something Different Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Something Different Grill

805 West 2nd Street, Portales

Avg 4.2 (611 reviews)
California Club Wrap$7.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon bits and avocado ranch in a wholesome flour tortilla.
Create Your Own Classic$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
Chicken Wrap$8.29
Signature wrap filled with grilled chicken, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a wholesome flour tortilla.
More about Something Different Grill
More near Portales to explore

More popular cities to explore

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
