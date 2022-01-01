Go
Something Different Grill

Come in and enjoy!

119 W. 14th St.

Popular Items

Jacked Up Spud$7.59
Monterey jack cheese, grilled chicken, green chile and butter make this our most popular potato!
Mozzarella Sticks$6.79
Chicken Wrap$8.29
Signature wrap filled with grilled chicken, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a wholesome flour tortilla.
Fried Zucchini Chips$4.99
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$5.99
Chicken Alfredo$7.99
California Club Wrap$7.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon bits and avocado ranch in a wholesome flour tortilla.
Sweet Tea
Side Teriyaki Sauce$0.49
Egg Rolls$3.99

119 W. 14th St.

Clovis NM

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
