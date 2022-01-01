Go
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St.

Popular Items

Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$11.25
basil pesto, CIABATTA
Egg White Avocado Swiss & Tomato Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Iced Matcha Tea Latte$3.75
Brewed Coffee
Roast Beef Swiss & Tomato$10.50
creamy horseradish, red onion, greens, CIABATTA
Cape Cod Chips$1.99
Egg & Cheddar Cheese Bagel Sandwiches$5.25
Caprese$9.75
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
Cubano$10.95
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
Bagels$4.25
Location

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
