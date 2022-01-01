Go
SoulBelly

Come in and enjoy! Please do not order alcohol if you are at HUDL.

1327 S. Main St

Popular Items

SMALL CORN CASSEROLE$5.00
LARGE RANCH BEANS$9.00
LARGE COLE SLAW$9.00
SMALL POTATO SALAD$5.00
LARGE POTATO SALAD$9.00
SMALL COLE SLAW$5.00
BBQ SPICED FRIES$6.00
LARGE CORN CASSEROLE$9.00
SMALL RANCH BEANS$5.00
PORK SPARERIBS Full$35.00
Location

1327 S. Main St

Las Vegas NV

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
