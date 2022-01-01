Go
South of Summit

Gourmet tacos, crave-able queso and burritos to traditional Machete quesadillas and Tlyudas.

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

516 W 75th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco$3.75
grilled chuck steak, cilantro, onion, radish, blue corn tortilla
Fish Taco$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
Chicken Tinga Taco$3.00
chipotle stewed, cilantro, onion, radish, cotija cheese, fresh corn tortilla
Shrimp Taco$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
Cheese Curd Taco$3.75
lightly breaded & fried, jicama slaw, ancho mayo, fresh corn tortilla
Al Pastor Taco$3.25
spit-roasted adobo pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion, radish, fresh corn tortilla
Barbacoa Taco$3.50
slow-roasted beef, cilantro, onion, radish, blue corn tortilla
American Taco$2.75
seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes
Queso$6.50
tomatillo pico, crispy corn tortillas
Elote$4.75
corn, lime mayonnaise, butter, cotija cheese, tajin
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

516 W 75th St

Kansas City MO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
