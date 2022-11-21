- Home
Unforked Crown Center
2450 Grand Center Blvd
Suite 113
Kansas City, MO 64108
Popular Items
Seasonal Pickuns
Ancient Grain Bowl
Street Corn Queso&Chips
Cosmic Chili
An intoxicating, satiating blend of tangy baked beans, black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, tomato, poblanos/onions, smoky chipotle and seasonings, topped with shredded Monterey Jack cheese and chopped dill pickles.
Old School Sammy
Fried local/free range egg, breakfast sausage patty, white cheddar cheese, potato crispies on a toasted poppyseed bun with Unspread and bacon-onion jam.
Hot Cider
Nom Nom Shrimp Taco
Tacos
Bada Boom!
Spiced black bean puree, thick and crispy applewood smoked bacon, avocado wedges, queso fresco. (352)
Barking Pig
Crispy carnitas tossed in shagbark bacon glaze, with scallions, queso fresco. (379)
BFF
Grilled all natural chicken breast with salsa verde, spiced black bean puree, queso fresco. (495)
Cali
Seared chile spiked Regal Springs tilapia with creamy avocado-cilantro sauce, pickled red cabbage slaw. (219)
Chicken & Cheese
Citrus Crunch Chicken
Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
Crispy Avocado
Tempura avocado topped with seasonal tomato pico, micro greens. (258)
Impossible Taco
Seared & chopped Impossible Burger (100% plant-based), jack cheese glaze, spiced black beans, seasonal tomato pico, shredded lettuce. GF, V
Ma-La Bello
Sichuan blistered portobello mushrooms with baby arugula, sweet pickled red onions, kale pesto, queso fresco. (423)
Southern Swag
Fried (local/free range) egg, crispy carnitas, jack cheese, seasonal tomato pico and “white” barbecue sauce. (518)
Steak & Cheese
Surf & Turf
Seared shrimp, tri tip steak, blistered onions/poblanos, tomato pico, and chipotle queso. (549)
Tilapia Tango
Tempura tilapia, creamy chipotle napa slaw and fresh cilantro sprig. (316)
The G.O.A.T Taco
Burgers
Porto Pure Burger
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck and grilled portobello stacked together with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (720)
Thai Dye
Grilled marinated portobello mushroom topped with Thai sweet chile roasted brussels sprouts and melted mozzarella on a toasted egg bun. (503)
Fried Egg BLT
Fried local/free range egg, applewood smoked bacon, baby arugula, sliced tomatoes, and sharp white cheddar cheese on a toasted egg bun with Unspread
Impossible Burger
Vegetarian. It's meat, made from plants, for meat-lovers! A 100% plant-based, gluten-free burger on our toasted egg bun with an unspread, crisp lettuce leaf and sliced tomato.
KC Hot Birdie Sandwich
Crispy all natural chicken breast and manchego apple slaw on a toasted egg bun. You pick your heat level; plain - nada, mild - light heat, medium - getting there, hot burn baby burn. Available gluten-free with a GF bun!
Pure Burger
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (499)
DBL Pure Burger
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (499)
Akaushi Burger
100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)
DBL Akaushi Burger
100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)
Quesadillas
Cheesy Dilla
Queso with jack cheese, queso fresco. (625)
Chicken Dilla
Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)
Veggie Dilla
Blistered onions/poblanos with queso fresco, fresh avocado, seasonal tomato pico. (549)
Steak Dilla
Chicken & Cheese Dilla
Steak & Cheese Dilla
Salads
Hail The Kale
Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs. (618)
Harvest Crunch Salad
Ribbons of green leaf lettuce, spiralized kohlrabi,shaved red cabbage, chopped dates and feta cheese crumbles - tossed with honey Dijon dressing. GF, V
1\2 Kale
1\2 Harvest Crunch
Sides
24hr Fry
Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)
Fundido Fries
K fries topped with queso, applewood smoked bacon crumbles. (543)
Truffle Fries
K fries tossed with truffle salt and parsley. (328)
Sweet Potato Wedges
Sweet potato wedges, roasted and fried to perfection, drizzled with harissa sour cream, topped with quest fresco and cilantro.
Chips & Flavor
Our blend of thin-cut white corn tortillas, fresh taro chips with your choice of 2 flavors. Choose from seasonal tomato pico, OP sauce, salsa verde, raspberry ancho, habanero ranch, UNcool and fire roasted salsa.
Chips & Guac
Cauliflower Rice
Freshly grated cauliflower seasoned with a touch of olive oil, sumac, sea salt and pepper, flash griddled to deliciousness. (96)
Dolce Vida
Side Tortilla
Choose one
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Steak
Side of Avocado
Tempura Chicken
Side Of Shrimp
Tempura Avocado
Tempura Talapia
Grilled Talapia
Sips
Side Sauces
Side of Avocado
Guacamole
Avocado Cilantro Sauce
Black Bean Puree
Honey Citrus Guajillo
Golden Tomato Pico
OP Sauce
Fire Roasted Salsa
Raspberry Ancho Salsa
Salsa Verde
Lemon Dressing
Habanero Beet Ranch
Queso
Unspread
White BBQ
Uncool
KC Joe's BBQ
Sour Cream
Smoothies
Kids Menu
Tacos
UN 'Wiches
Quesadillas
Salad
Seasonal Pickuns
Street Corn Queso & Chipz
Sides
Sips
Lavender-Lemonade
Root Beer
Root Beer Float
Fountain Sodas
Fresh Fruit Smoothie
Mellow Jello Frozen Lemonade
Strawberry jello and fresh-squeezed lemon juice, blended with ice.
Green Dragon
Coconut milk, matcha, local honey, topped with pickled ginger and mint.
Honey Limeade
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2450 Grand Center Blvd, Suite 113, Kansas City, MO 64108