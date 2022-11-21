Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

Unforked Crown Center

review star

No reviews yet

2450 Grand Center Blvd

Suite 113

Kansas City, MO 64108

Citrus Crunch Chicken
1\2 Kale
Truffle Fries

Seasonal Pickuns

Ancient Grain Bowl

$9.50

Street Corn Queso&Chips

$8.00
Cosmic Chili

Cosmic Chili

$9.90

An intoxicating, satiating blend of tangy baked beans, black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, tomato, poblanos/onions, smoky chipotle and seasonings, topped with shredded Monterey Jack cheese and chopped dill pickles.

Old School Sammy

$7.90

Fried local/free range egg, breakfast sausage patty, white cheddar cheese, potato crispies on a toasted poppyseed bun with Unspread and bacon-onion jam.

Hot Cider

$7.50

Nom Nom Shrimp Taco

$5.90Out of stock

Tacos

Bada Boom!

Bada Boom!

$5.75

Spiced black bean puree, thick and crispy applewood smoked bacon, avocado wedges, queso fresco. (352)

Barking Pig

Barking Pig

$5.95

Crispy carnitas tossed in shagbark bacon glaze, with scallions, queso fresco. (379)

BFF

BFF

$5.50

Grilled all natural chicken breast with salsa verde, spiced black bean puree, queso fresco. (495)

Cali

Cali

$5.90

Seared chile spiked Regal Springs tilapia with creamy avocado-cilantro sauce, pickled red cabbage slaw. (219)

Chicken & Cheese

$5.50
Citrus Crunch Chicken

Citrus Crunch Chicken

$5.50

Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)

Crispy Avocado

Crispy Avocado

$5.50

Tempura avocado topped with seasonal tomato pico, micro greens. (258)

Impossible Taco

Impossible Taco

$7.75

Seared & chopped Impossible Burger (100% plant-based), jack cheese glaze, spiced black beans, seasonal tomato pico, shredded lettuce. GF, V

Ma-La Bello

Ma-La Bello

$5.60

Sichuan blistered portobello mushrooms with baby arugula, sweet pickled red onions, kale pesto, queso fresco. (423)

Southern Swag

Southern Swag

$5.90

Fried (local/free range) egg, crispy carnitas, jack cheese, seasonal tomato pico and “white” barbecue sauce. (518)

Steak & Cheese

$6.00
Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$7.00

Seared shrimp, tri tip steak, blistered onions/poblanos, tomato pico, and chipotle queso. (549)

Tilapia Tango

Tilapia Tango

$5.95

Tempura tilapia, creamy chipotle napa slaw and fresh cilantro sprig. (316)

The G.O.A.T Taco

The G.O.A.T Taco

$6.25

Burgers

Porto Pure Burger

Porto Pure Burger

$11.00

Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck and grilled portobello stacked together with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (720)

Thai Dye

Thai Dye

$8.25

Grilled marinated portobello mushroom topped with Thai sweet chile roasted brussels sprouts and melted mozzarella on a toasted egg bun. (503)

Fried Egg BLT

Fried Egg BLT

$8.00

Fried local/free range egg, applewood smoked bacon, baby arugula, sliced tomatoes, and sharp white cheddar cheese on a toasted egg bun with Unspread

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.25

Vegetarian. It's meat, made from plants, for meat-lovers! A 100% plant-based, gluten-free burger on our toasted egg bun with an unspread, crisp lettuce leaf and sliced tomato.

KC Hot Birdie Sandwich

KC Hot Birdie Sandwich

$9.25

Crispy all natural chicken breast and manchego apple slaw on a toasted egg bun. You pick your heat level; plain - nada, mild - light heat, medium - getting there, hot burn baby burn. Available gluten-free with a GF bun!

Pure Burger

Pure Burger

$7.50

Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (499)

DBL Pure Burger

$10.50

Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (499)

Akaushi Burger

Akaushi Burger

$8.50

100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)

DBL Akaushi Burger

$12.00

100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)

Quesadillas

Cheesy Dilla

Cheesy Dilla

$7.70

Queso with jack cheese, queso fresco. (625)

Chicken Dilla

Chicken Dilla

$7.90

Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)

Veggie Dilla

Veggie Dilla

$7.70

Blistered onions/poblanos with queso fresco, fresh avocado, seasonal tomato pico. (549)

Steak Dilla

Steak Dilla

$9.60

Chicken & Cheese Dilla

$7.90

Steak & Cheese Dilla

$9.60

Salads

Hail The Kale

Hail The Kale

$8.20

Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs. (618)

Harvest Crunch Salad

Harvest Crunch Salad

$8.20

Ribbons of green leaf lettuce, spiralized kohlrabi,shaved red cabbage, chopped dates and feta cheese crumbles - tossed with honey Dijon dressing. GF, V

1\2 Kale

$4.10

1\2 Harvest Crunch

$4.10

Sides

24hr Fry

24hr Fry

$4.75

Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)

Fundido Fries

Fundido Fries

$6.10

K fries topped with queso, applewood smoked bacon crumbles. (543)

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.60

K fries tossed with truffle salt and parsley. (328)

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$5.50

Sweet potato wedges, roasted and fried to perfection, drizzled with harissa sour cream, topped with quest fresco and cilantro.

Chips & Flavor

Chips & Flavor

$5.10

Our blend of thin-cut white corn tortillas, fresh taro chips with your choice of 2 flavors. Choose from seasonal tomato pico, OP sauce, salsa verde, raspberry ancho, habanero ranch, UNcool and fire roasted salsa.

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$5.75
Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower Rice

$4.25

Freshly grated cauliflower seasoned with a touch of olive oil, sumac, sea salt and pepper, flash griddled to deliciousness. (96)

Dolce Vida

Dolce Vida

$4.75

Side Tortilla

$1.25

Choose one

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.20

Side Steak

$3.95

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Tempura Chicken

$3.00

Side Of Shrimp

$3.20

Tempura Avocado

$3.20

Tempura Talapia

$3.20

Grilled Talapia

$3.20

Sips

Water

$0.20

Lavender Fresca

$4.50

Honey Limeade

$4.50

Green Dragon

$5.70

Milk

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Raspberry Yogi

$6.50

Mellow Jello Lemonade

$6.00

Soda

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Americano

$3.85

Side Sauces

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.50

Avocado Cilantro Sauce

$1.88

Black Bean Puree

$1.88

Honey Citrus Guajillo

$1.88

Golden Tomato Pico

$1.25

OP Sauce

$1.88

Fire Roasted Salsa

$1.88

Raspberry Ancho Salsa

$1.88

Salsa Verde

$1.88

Lemon Dressing

$1.88

Habanero Beet Ranch

$1.88

Queso

$1.88

Unspread

$1.25

White BBQ

$1.88

Uncool

$1.88

KC Joe's BBQ

$1.88Out of stock

Sour Cream

$1.25

Smoothies

Smoothie

$6.60

Sweets

Small Cookie

$1.95

Cookie

$3.70Out of stock

Grandma's Cake

$5.15

Kids Menu

Kids Pure Burger Meal

$9.00

Kids Chkn Strips Meal

$7.00

Kids Chz Quesadilla Meal

$7.00

Kids Chicken and Cheese Taco Meal

$7.00

Kids Steak And Cheese Taco Meal

$7.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location

2450 Grand Center Blvd, Suite 113, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

