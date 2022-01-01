Go
Southern Grit image

Southern Grit

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

278 Reviews

$$

126 South Central St

Knoxville, TN 37902

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Southern Mess$12.00
Fried chicken topped with pimento cheese, bacon jam, tomato & maple syrup. Comes with one side.
2 Piece Fried Chicken$14.00
White meat: 1 Breast/1 Wing OR
Dark meat: 1 Thigh/1 Leg. Comes with 2 sides.
Hush Puppies$8.00
Our house made hush puppies. Served with honey butter. Comes with 5-6.
Side Fried Okra$4.00
Classic Meatloaf$16.00
2 pieces of our homemade, all beef meatloaf, with au jus gravy & 2 sides.
Chicken Club$13.00
Fried chicken topped with havarti, bacon, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard. Comes with one side.
Roasted Chicken Wings$13.00
1/2 pound
Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
Thick cut green tomatoes, deep fried, and topped with warm, house-made pimento cheese & spicy honey .
Chicken Tenders$15.00
4 crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce & 2 sides.
Southern Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon, corn, tomato, boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles and grilled chicken. Your choice of dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

126 South Central St, Knoxville TN 37902

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Vidl

No reviews yet

Provisions for Well-Being.

Myrtles- Market Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Tuesday Knoxville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pour Taproom Knoxville

No reviews yet

We have 68 taps of Wine, Cider, and Beer to choose from!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Southern Grit

orange star4.6 • 278 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston