Southern Inn Restaurant

Relax with family & friends in the casual elegance of Southern Inn in historic downtown Lexington, Virginia.
Enjoy local offerings from our contemporary American menu, as well as classic dishes complemented by local wine and beer.

FRENCH FRIES

37 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (3992 reviews)

Popular Items

SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN FOR 2$44.00
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad
SIDE MASHED POTATOES$6.00
MACARONI & CHEESE$9.00
GARDEN SALAD$8.00
Baby Field Greens, Garden Fresh Vegetables,
Choice of Homemade Dressing
LENTIL & QUINOA SALAD$10.00
Baby Field Greens , Red & Green Lentils, Red Quinoa, Golden Raisins, Herbs, Shallot Vinaigrette, Mountain View Feta Style Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
DINNER PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN$19.00
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA$16.00
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil,
Sundried Tomato Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad$10.00
Baby Spinach, Shaved Red Onions,
Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans,
Brown Sugar Vinaigrette • 10
FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS$11.00
Fresh Brussels Sprouts, Parmesan Cheese, Peppadew-Bacon Aioli
Hamburger$17.00
Buffalo Creek Farm Ground Beef,
House-Made Roll French Fries, Cole Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion,
Choice of 2: Cheddar, Swiss, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms,
Caramelized Onion
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

37 S Main St

Lexington VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
