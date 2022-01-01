Go
SouthSide Garage image

SouthSide Garage

Open today 5:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1014 Sevier Avenue

Knoxville, TN 37921

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

1014 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville TN 37921

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Redbud Kitchen

No reviews yet

Redbud is a small, growing, local company that serves "Fresh American" food and crafted cocktails in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. We use our own unique recipes and create interesting but comfortable food and drinks!

Trailhead Beer Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southside Garage

No reviews yet

Thank you for support in this unique time!
#SouthSide

Koyo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SouthSide Garage

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston